Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung to Invest in Smart Manufacturing at Noida Mobile Phone Plant, Will Make Production More Competitive

Samsung to Invest in Smart Manufacturing at Noida Mobile Phone Plant, Will Make Production More Competitive

Samsung started manufacturing its premium Galaxy S23 series in India this year.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 20 March 2023 14:11 IST
Samsung to Invest in Smart Manufacturing at Noida Mobile Phone Plant, Will Make Production More Competitive

Photo Credit: Reuters

Samsung has close to 3,500 employees located at it Bengaluru centre

Highlights
  • Samsung has its biggest manufacturing facility in Noida
  • The company has around 10,000 employees at its R&D centres across India
  • Samsung will continue to invest in R&D facility in the country

Korean electronics major Samsung will invest in setting up smart manufacturing capabilities at its largest mobile phone plant in Noida to make production more competitive, company's global head for mobile business said here on Monday.

Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business TM Roh in response to a PTI query on company's investment plan in India said that the company will continue to invest in research and development facility in the country.

"We will continue our investment to bring the optimised and or smart factory to the Noida facilities. We will continue our investment there. I believe this our investment for the smart factory will bring competitiveness in the production," Roh said.

Samsung has its biggest manufacturing facility in Noida. The company this year started manufacturing its premium Galaxy S23 series in India.

"We have biggest research and development centre here. For the new innovation we will continue our investment in this area," Roh said.

Samsung has around 10,000 employees at its R&D centres across India, out of which the largest base of close to 3,500 people is located at it Bengaluru centre.

Last week, it was reported that Samsung Electronics expects to invest $230 billion (roughly Rs. 18,97,500 crore) over the next 20 years to develop what the South Korean government called the world's largest chip-making base, in line with efforts to boost the national chip industry.

Samsung's manufacturing additions will include five chip factories and attract up to 150 materials, parts and equipment makers, fabless chipmakers and semiconductor research-and-development organisations near Seoul, the industry ministry said in a statement.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S23, India, Noida
Microsoft’s Edge Browser Could Soon Get an Inbuilt Ethereum Wallet: Report

Related Stories

Samsung to Invest in Smart Manufacturing at Noida Mobile Phone Plant, Will Make Production More Competitive
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price at Its Highest So Far in 2023: All Details
  2. This Flaw Allows Restoring Sensitive Data Removed from Screenshots: Details
  3. iPhone 15 Pro Max Might Set New Record for Minimal Display Bezels
  4. Mobile Internet, SMS Services in Punjab to Remain Suspended Till Tuesday
  5. These Samsung Phones Are Unlikely to Be Updated to Android 14
  6. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Could Launch at This Price in India
  7. Vivo X Flip Shows Up on Geekbench, With Interesting Scores: Report
  8. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  9. Twitter Will Begin Charging Users for This Security Feature From Today
  10. Jabra Elite 5 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X6 Leaked Renders Tip Design Details Ahead of March 21 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Other Models Not Eligible for Android 14-Based One UI 6 Update: Report
  3. Samsung to Invest in Smart Manufacturing at Noida Mobile Phone Plant, Will Make Production More Competitive
  4. Microsoft’s Edge Browser Could Soon Get an Inbuilt Ethereum Wallet: Report
  5. A Unique Collaboration Using a Virtual Earth-Sized Telescope Shows How Science Is Changing in the 21st Century
  6. Redmi Note 12S Said to Enter Production, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut: All Details
  7. aCropalypse Flaw Allows Recovery of Sensitive Data Removed From Pixel Screenshots, Researchers Say
  8. Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Specifications Teased, Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch on March 24
  9. Punjab Government Extends Suspention of Mobile Internet, SMS Services Till Tuesday Noon
  10. Microsoft to Bring Improvements to Default Apps Settings, App Pinning in Windows: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.