Oppo Find X8 series is expected to launch in China sometime next month. While Oppo is yet to reveal any details about the Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, they have reportedly been spotted on several certification websites. The Oppo Find X8 Pro has received a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) which suggests it could be sold in India, we well as other markets. The Oppo Find X8 series has also allegedly surfaced on Indonesia's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification website, EEC, and SGS Fimko.

Oppo Find X8 Pro Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites

GizmoChina has reported that an Oppo phone has been listed on the BIS website with a model number CPH2659 that is said to be associated with the Find X8 Pro. The BIS certification site doesn't provide any particular details about the phone. However, screenshots of the listing shared by the publication suggest that the phone received the certification on September 12.

In addition to the BIS certification, the CPH2659 has been spotted on the NBTC, EEC, SGS Fimko, and IMDA websites according to a MySmartPrice report. The alleged NBTC certification confirms the device's name, while the SGS Fimko listing reveals the handset will debut with support for 80W fast charging.

The model number CPH2651, which is believed to be the Oppo Find X8 has reportedly bagged certifications from IMDA, and EEC. These listings confirm the moniker and suggest that the handset will offer 5G, Bluetooth, NFC, eSIM and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X8 Pro has also allegedly appeared on the Camera FV-5 database. As per the report, it will feature a 23.8mm equivalent focal length with an f/1.6 aperture. It will also sport a 12.6-megapixel sensor, which could be marketed as a 50-megapixel sensor with pixel binning. Photos captured with this sensor may have a maximum resolution of 4096×3072 and support 1x magnification. It could also have a manual mode.

