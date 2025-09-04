Oppo has officially confirmed that ColorOS 16 will debut in October 2025. Closed beta testing for the update is already live in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India. The Oppo Find X8 series is expected to be one of the first handsets to gain early access to the update. An open beta program is expected to expand in mid-September. The stable rollout of the Android 16-based user interface will likely start with the Find X8 lineup before gradually extending to the Reno 14 series and other eligible devices.

Oppo Set to Release ColorOS 16 in October 2025

Oppo will release ColorOS 16 in China in October 2025, ColorOS Design Director Chen Xi confirmed in a Weibo post. Although the official did not reveal much else, the company is expected to announce more details about the upcoming update later this month.

Xi acknowledged the intense pressure and high expectations surrounding ColorOS 16 in his replies to comments on the post, while emphasising that the brand is taking its time to refine the update. He also highlighted that much of the upcoming ColorOS experience will be shaped by user feedback and other user inputs.

Notably, the current ColorOS 15 version was released on October 17, 2024. Therefore, we can expect the ColorOS 16 update to roll out around the same time.

Early leaks from China reportedly suggest that ColorOS 16 will arrive with notable upgrades over ColorOS 15, focusing on smoother performance and more refined animations. The update is also expected to bring extensive lockscreen customisation and introduce a broad set of new AI-driven features. It may address some major issues in the current version, including excessive battery drain, overheating, and notification glitches as well.

The upcoming Find X9 series will possibly be Oppo's first lineup of smartphones to ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16. It is expected to launch in China in October. Later in the year, the handsets are expected to arrive in India as well.