Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reveals ColorOS 16 Release Timeline; Oppo Find X8 Series Expected to Get Android 16 Based Update First

Oppo Reveals ColorOS 16 Release Timeline; Oppo Find X8 Series Expected to Get Android 16-Based Update First

Oppo's ColorOS 16 update is based on Android 16, and it is expected to bring performance improvements over last year's ColorOS 15 user interface.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 September 2025 11:16 IST
Oppo Reveals ColorOS 16 Release Timeline; Oppo Find X8 Series Expected to Get Android 16-Based Update First

Oppo Find X8 Ultra (pictured) is expected to be one of the first models to get ColorOS 16 access

Highlights
  • ColorOS 16 is expected to offer major upgrades over ColorOS 15
  • The upcoming update is claimed to incorporate user feedback
  • Oppo Find X9 series is likely to be the first to ship with ColorOS 16
Advertisement

Oppo has officially confirmed that ColorOS 16 will debut in October 2025. Closed beta testing for the update is already live in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India. The Oppo Find X8 series is expected to be one of the first handsets to gain early access to the update. An open beta program is expected to expand in mid-September. The stable rollout of the Android 16-based user interface will likely start with the Find X8 lineup before gradually extending to the Reno 14 series and other eligible devices.

Oppo Set to Release ColorOS 16 in October 2025

Oppo will release ColorOS 16 in China in October 2025, ColorOS Design Director Chen Xi confirmed in a Weibo post. Although the official did not reveal much else, the company is expected to announce more details about the upcoming update later this month.

Xi acknowledged the intense pressure and high expectations surrounding ColorOS 16 in his replies to comments on the post, while emphasising that the brand is taking its time to refine the update. He also highlighted that much of the upcoming ColorOS experience will be shaped by user feedback and other user inputs.

Notably, the current ColorOS 15 version was released on October 17, 2024. Therefore, we can expect the ColorOS 16 update to roll out around the same time.

Early leaks from China reportedly suggest that ColorOS 16 will arrive with notable upgrades over ColorOS 15, focusing on smoother performance and more refined animations. The update is also expected to bring extensive lockscreen customisation and introduce a broad set of new AI-driven features. It may address some major issues in the current version, including excessive battery drain, overheating, and notification glitches as well.

The upcoming Find X9 series will possibly be Oppo's first lineup of smartphones to ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16. It is expected to launch in China in October. Later in the year, the handsets are expected to arrive in India as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ColorOS 16, ColorOS 16 Release Timeline, Android 16, Oppo Find X8 Series, Oppo, ColorOS
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
From AirTag 2 to Apple Vision Pro 2, Five Products Unlikely to Debut at Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event
Oppo Reveals ColorOS 16 Release Timeline; Oppo Find X8 Series Expected to Get Android 16-Based Update First
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Announces Rs. 349 Celebration Plan With Free Vouchers Worth Rs. 3,000
  2. Tecno Pova Slim 5G India Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Neo Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Imminent Launch
  4. Five Products Apple May Skip at its September 9 'Awe Dropping' Event
  5. Rajinikanth's Coolie to Stream on OTT Platforms Soon: All the Details
  6. Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Saiyaara to Stream on Netflix on This Date
  7. IFA 2025: Acer Launches New Predator Helios, Orion, Nitro Series Laptops
  8. iPhone 17 Pro Max Redesigned Camera Module, Foldable iPhone Timeline Leaked
  9. Samsung Stops Monthly Updates for These Phones Ahead of Next Galaxy Event
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Will No Longer Receive Monthly Security Updates
  2. Oppo Reveals ColorOS 16 Release Timeline; Oppo Find X8 Series Expected to Get Android 16-Based Update First
  3. Jio Announces Rs. 349 Celebration Plan With Free JioHotstar, Zomato Gold, and More Vouchers to Mark 9th Anniversary
  4. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Today: How to Watch the Galaxy Event Livestream and What to Expect
  5. Tecno Pova Slim 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
  6. Scientists Create Stretchy Rubber That Converts Body Heat Into Electricity for Wearables
  7. NASA’s InSight Reveals Ancient Planetary Remains Preserved Deep Inside Mars
  8. Rajinikanth’s Coolie is Coming to OTT Platforms Soon: Know When, Where to Watch it Online
  9. NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Detects Callisto’s Aurora, Completing Jupiter’s Galilean Moons Set
  10. Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »