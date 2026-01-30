Oppo launched the Reno 15 series earlier this month in India, but speculation about the next generation of Reno series smartphones have already surfaced online. A new leak suggests that Oppo has started working on the Reno 16 lineup. The upcoming series is tipped to feature MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and a 200-megapixel primary rear sensor. The leak also offers insight into the possible launch timeline of the phones. The standard Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset and feature triple rear cameras.

Oppo Reno 16 Series Launch Timeline, Features Tipped

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claims that Oppo's next-generation R series has entered the testing phase and will be launched in mid-year. The tipster doesn't directly name the lineup, but the comment section suggests that it's about the Reno 16 series. The upcoming lineup is said to launch with flat displays with multiple sizes across variants, just like the company's latest models.

The current Reno 15 series includes a 6.32-inch model alongside a larger 6.78-inch version. We can expect the brand to follow the same screen size options for the next range.

Photo Credit: Weibo

Further, the purported Oppo Reno 16 series is tipped to ship with the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 series chipset. It could feature a 200-megapixel main rear camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. The new range is said to feature metal frames, AMOLED displays with similar bezels on all four sides and a thin build.

Oppo has not yet officially confirmed the existence or names of the Reno 16 series. Going by Oppo's trend, the next-generation range is expected to include the Oppo Reno 16, Reno 16 Pro, and Reno 16 Pro Max, matching the Reno 15 series. Oppo may also bring a Reno 16C variant, which would succeed the Reno 15C in the lineup.

Oppo recently launched the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Mini in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 45,999. All three models feature ColorOS 16, based on Android 16, and the Pro models are equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset. The Indian variant of Reno 15 runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

The standard Reno 15 has a 6.59-inch LTPS AMOLED screen. The Reno 15 Pro has a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen, while the Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G features a smaller 6.32-inch LTPS AMOLED screen. The Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro have a 6,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support, while the Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G boasts a 6,200mAh battery with the same wired fast charging support.