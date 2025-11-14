Oppo Reno 15 series is set to launch in China in a few days. Ahead of its much-anticipated debut, the lineup has been listed on Oppo's website in China to reveal the RAM and storage configurations and colour options. However, the pricing details, technical specifications, and features remain under wraps. As per previous reports, Oppo's upcoming Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro are expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, which is the same as the Reno 14 Pro. The tech firm might also unveil a compact variant, which could be named Reno 15C.

Oppo Reno 15 Series Storage Variants, Colour Options (Expected)

The soon-to-be-launched smartphones, the Oppo Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro, are now listed on the company's website in China. The listings reveal the possible colour options and storage variants the phones could be offered in the country. The base of the Oppo Reno 15 Pro will feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end options will offer 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. Lastly, the top-end model will be equipped with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

Coming to the vanilla Oppo Reno 15, the handset will be sold in at least five RAM and storage configurations. The base variant will ship with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Other configurations will include a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model, a 16GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line option of the Oppo Reno 15 will feature 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, the same as the Pro model.

The company has listed the Oppo Reno 15 Pro in Starlight Bow, Honey Gold, and Canele Brown (translated from Chinese) colourways. Meanwhile, the standard Reno 15 will be available in Aurora Blue, Starlight Bow, and Canele Brown (translated from Chinese) shades. The listing suggests that the handset will also be sold in a Starlight Bow Song Yuqi colour variant, which appears to be an unclickable option at the moment.

While the company has yet to confirm the features of the two phones, various details regarding their technical specifications have surfaced online. The Oppo Reno 15 could sport a 6.78-inch flat display with 1.5K (1,272x2,772 pixels) resolution and 1.15mm thick bezels. It is said to also feature a metal frame. Powering the handset could be a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro will reportedly carry a 200-megapixel main camera at the back, coupled with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It is said to be equipped with a 6,500mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.