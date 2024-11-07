Google Pixel users can download the latest November 2024 update, which includes bug fixes, security improvements, and more. It is available for the Pixel 6 series to the latest Pixel 9 Pro Fold. According to Google, its latest update brings fixes for Bluetooth, camera, touch, and sensor-related issues that users have reported, although some of them may be region or carrier-specific. This is also the first security update to be released on Android 15.

Google says the November 2024 update for Pixel comes with the build number AP3A.241105.007 for devices from Pixel 6 to the Pixel 8 series. Meanwhile, the same is available for the latest Pixel 9 series AP3A.241105.008 as the build release. Smartphones running the latest version of Android 15 will be eligible to receive it.

The Pixel update fixes Bluetooth range issues under certain conditions exclusively on the Pixel 9 series. The smartphone lineup also gets a fix for the camera tilt which occurred when zooming between different lenses. The company says Pixel 9 users have also reported issues related to white dots flashing on the screen and malfunctioning of the adaptive brightness feature. The November 2024 update rectifies both of these issues.

On the Pixel 8a, it is claimed to fix a problem related to screen flickering under certain conditions. All models in Google's lineup get general improvements for performance and stability in user interface (UI) transitions.

Apart from performance-related fixes, it also brings crucial security tweaks for vulnerabilities discovered in the past. This includes risks associated with the framework, Google Play system updates, kernel, and system. Some of these vulnerabilities have been deemed to be severe which may lead to the local escalation of privilege and remote code execution without the requirement of any additional execution privileges. Two of them, CVE-2024-43047 and CVE-2024-43093 have been found to be under limited, targeted exploitation, the company says.