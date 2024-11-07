Technology News
Google Pixel Update for November 2024 Rolls Out With Bug Fixes for Devices Running Android 15

The update fixes Bluetooth range issues under certain conditions on Pixel 9 series.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 November 2024 10:46 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google's new update includes fixes for two exploited security vulnerabilities

Highlights
  • Google rolls out November 2024 update for Pixel 9 and other models
  • It is reported to bring bug fixes and security improvements
  • Google says devices running Android 15 are compatible with it
Google Pixel users can download the latest November 2024 update, which includes bug fixes, security improvements, and more. It is available for the Pixel 6 series to the latest Pixel 9 Pro Fold. According to Google, its latest update brings fixes for Bluetooth, camera, touch, and sensor-related issues that users have reported, although some of them may be region or carrier-specific. This is also the first security update to be released on Android 15.

Google Pixel Update for November 2024: What's New

Google says the November 2024 update for Pixel comes with the build number AP3A.241105.007 for devices from Pixel 6 to the Pixel 8 series. Meanwhile, the same is available for the latest Pixel 9 series AP3A.241105.008 as the build release. Smartphones running the latest version of Android 15 will be eligible to receive it.

The Pixel update fixes Bluetooth range issues under certain conditions exclusively on the Pixel 9 series. The smartphone lineup also gets a fix for the camera tilt which occurred when zooming between different lenses. The company says Pixel 9 users have also reported issues related to white dots flashing on the screen and malfunctioning of the adaptive brightness feature. The November 2024 update rectifies both of these issues.

On the Pixel 8a, it is claimed to fix a problem related to screen flickering under certain conditions. All models in Google's lineup get general improvements for performance and stability in user interface (UI) transitions.

Apart from performance-related fixes, it also brings crucial security tweaks for vulnerabilities discovered in the past. This includes risks associated with the framework, Google Play system updates, kernel, and system. Some of these vulnerabilities have been deemed to be severe which may lead to the local escalation of privilege and remote code execution without the requirement of any additional execution privileges. Two of them, CVE-2024-43047 and CVE-2024-43093 have been found to be under limited, targeted exploitation, the company says.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
