Google Contacts Gets New Highlight Tab on Android: All Details

Google Contacts’ new Highlights tabs appear between ‘Contacts’ and ‘Fix and Manage’ in the bottom bar.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 December 2022 18:10 IST
Google Contacts’ highlights have two sections - Favourites and Recents

Highlights
  • Google Contacts now has three-tabs including Highlights
  • The feature is live for all Android users
  • Google Contacts already had ‘Contacts’ and ‘Fix and Manage’ tab

Google has rolled out a new feature for its Contacts app on Android called Highlights. With this new feature, the app now gets a new Highlights tab alongside the already available ‘Contacts' and ‘Fix and Manage' tabs. The new tab is available in the bottom bar. The feature is live for all Android users with the latest version of the Google Contacts app. This new feature makes it easy to find all your favorite contacts in one place and also see your recent searches.

The new Highlights tab was first spotted by 9to5Google, but we've also confirmed that the feature is live for all Android users. The latest Google Contacts app has a new tab and we were able to see it on our Google Pixel 7. The new tab appears between the Contacts' and ‘Fix and Manage' tabs. Upon clicking on the Highlights tabs- a new tab opens where there are two sections ​-- Favourites and Contacts.

Under the “Favorites” list users can add new contacts by clicking on the 'Add' button available in the top-right corner. However, “Recents” has two tabs- “Viewed Recently” and “Added Recently”. Under the “View recently” tab, every contact that you searched for appears with a view date, and you can also clear the search history. Meanwhile “Added recently” shows a list of the newly added contacts with dates.

Meanwhile, Google has announced a new release schedule for the Google Chrome updates including an "early stable" release. The Google Chrome early stable release will roll out its latest version to selected users a week ahead of the fully stable launch. Google Chrome update version number 110 will be the first update to get the newly introduced 'early stable' release schedule. The search giant announced this new early stable release through a blog post.

Google confirmed that the upcoming Google Chrome 110 Beta version will start rolling out on January 12, 2023. The Google Chrome 110 Early Stable version will be made available on February 1, 2023, a week before its fully stable launch on February 7, 2023. 

 

Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
