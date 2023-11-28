Xiaomi announced its brand-new operating system called HyperOS last month to replace MIUI. The Xiaomi 14 series shipped with the new Android UI skin and following that Xiaomi started rolling out the in-house operating system to more flagship handsets including the Xiaomi 13 series and Redmi K60 series. Now, the Chinese tech brand has shared the second batch of smartphones set to receive the HyperOS developer version in China in December. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Redmi K50 series, and the Xiaomi 12 lineup will start receiving the operating system next week. Xiaomi HyperOS boasts refined scheduling capabilities and is said to offer a more stable frame rate along with lower power consumption.

Xiaomi has scheduled the HyperOS developer version update for — Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60 — next month. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition, Redmi K50 Extreme Edition, Redmi K50 E-Sports Edition, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50, and the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 will also get the developer version upgrade to HyperOS in December. The update will be initially only available in China. It is expected to expand to other key markets soon after.

Xiaomi introduced HyperOS during the launch event for the Xiaomi 14 series in China. HyperOS is marketed as a human-centric operating system designed and tailored to connect personal devices, cars, and smart home products in a smart ecosystem. It incorporates an AI subsystem supporting advanced AI technologies and adds cross-device connectivity. It brings improvements to the Xiaomi AI Assistant enabling tasks like speech generation and article summarisation. The real-time subtitle feature has been enhanced to transcribe video conference conversations into notes and meeting summaries. Users can utilise spoken phrases to search for images in their photo albums and create AI images based on existing portraits.

The HyperOS includes an updated Mi Canvas app. Further, the operating system adds scheduling capabilities and it allows for a more stable frame rate and lower power consumption.

