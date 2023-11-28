Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Redmi K50 Series, More to Get HyperOS Update in December; Rollout Schedule Revealed

Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Redmi K50 Series, More to Get HyperOS Update in December; Rollout Schedule Revealed

Xiaomi introduced HyperOS during the launch event for the Xiaomi 14 series in China.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2023 10:27 IST
Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Redmi K50 Series, More to Get HyperOS Update in December; Rollout Schedule Revealed

HyperOS is marketed as a human-centric operating system

Highlights
  • More Xiaomi phones are indeed getting the HyperOS in December this year
  • HyperOS includes an updated Mi Canvas app
  • Xiaomi 14 series has pre-installed HyperOS
Advertisement

Xiaomi announced its brand-new operating system called HyperOS last month to replace MIUI. The Xiaomi 14 series shipped with the new Android UI skin and following that Xiaomi started rolling out the in-house operating system to more flagship handsets including the Xiaomi 13 series and Redmi K60 series. Now, the Chinese tech brand has shared the second batch of smartphones set to receive the HyperOS developer version in China in December. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Redmi K50 series, and the Xiaomi 12 lineup will start receiving the operating system next week. Xiaomi HyperOS boasts refined scheduling capabilities and is said to offer a more stable frame rate along with lower power consumption.

Xiaomi has scheduled the HyperOS developer version update for — Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60 — next month. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S ProXiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition, Redmi K50 Extreme Edition, Redmi K50 E-Sports Edition, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50, and the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 will also get the developer version upgrade to HyperOS in December. The update will be initially only available in China. It is expected to expand to other key markets soon after.

Xiaomi introduced HyperOS during the launch event for the Xiaomi 14 series in China. HyperOS is marketed as a human-centric operating system designed and tailored to connect personal devices, cars, and smart home products in a smart ecosystem. It incorporates an AI subsystem supporting advanced AI technologies and adds cross-device connectivity. It brings improvements to the Xiaomi AI Assistant enabling tasks like speech generation and article summarisation. The real-time subtitle feature has been enhanced to transcribe video conference conversations into notes and meeting summaries. Users can utilise spoken phrases to search for images in their photo albums and create AI images based on existing portraits.

The HyperOS includes an updated Mi Canvas app. Further, the operating system adds scheduling capabilities and it allows for a more stable frame rate and lower power consumption.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.36-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4610mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1200x2670 pixels
Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • Versatile camera setup with impressive features
  • Top-notch display
  • Powerful performance
  • Good battery life, 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software experience
  • Bad
  • On the heavier side
  • No official IP rating in India
  • Software support not as competitive as rivals
Read detailed Xiaomi 13 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4820mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
Redmi K60 Pro

Redmi K60 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 54-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 13
Redmi K60

Redmi K60

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HyperOS, HyperOS Rollout, Xiaomi, HyperOS developer version
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp Rolling Out View-Once Photos, Videos for Desktop Apps, Web: Report
OnePlus 12 May Launch Globally and in India on January 24, Suggests Official Website

Related Stories

Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Redmi K50 Series, More to Get HyperOS Update in December; Rollout Schedule Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Hands-on Images Give First Good Look at Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  2. iQoo 11, More iQoo Phones Get Discounts Ahead of iQoo 12 Debut: See Offers
  3. OnePlus 12 May Launch Globally and in India on This Day
  4. Redmi 13C to Launch in India on This Date: Key Specifications Tipped
  5. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Now Getting Android 14-Based One UI 6: Report
  6. Redmi K70, Redmi K70 Pro Price, Camera Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. iQoo 12 5G Confirmed to Get Three Years of OS Updates in India
  8. OnePlus 12 Said to Debut on December 5; Here Are Official Renders
  9. Redmi Note 13 Pro May Get LTE, 5G Variants, Reportedly Spotted Online
  10. Oppo Pad Air 2 With 11.4-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery Debuts: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Redmi K50 Series, More to Get HyperOS Update in December; Rollout Schedule Revealed
  2. OnePlus 12 May Launch Globally and in India on January 24, Suggests Official Website
  3. WhatsApp Rolling Out View-Once Photos, Videos for Desktop Apps, Web: Report
  4. Apple's MagSafe-Based Qi2 Wireless Charging Standard to Arrive Soon on Android Phones
  5. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Getting One UI 6 Update Based on Android 14 in India: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Launch as an ‘AI Phone’, Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Said to Offer a Slightly Curved Display
  7. iQoo 11 5G Price Lowered Ahead of iQoo 12 5G Launch; Other iQoo Phones Also Discounted
  8. Naruto Live-Action Movie Adaptation Finds Writer in Tasha Huo: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Price, Key Specifications Revealed via Online Listing
  10. When Will G20 Nations Adopt Decided Crypto Roadmap? Indian FM Gives Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »