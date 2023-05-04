Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco F5 5G India Variant Colour Options, Key Specifications Officially Revealed Ahead of May 9 Launch

Poco F5 5G India Variant Colour Options, Key Specifications Officially Revealed Ahead of May 9 Launch

The Poco F5 5G will be available for purchase through Flipkart.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 May 2023 15:33 IST
Poco F5 5G India Variant Colour Options, Key Specifications Officially Revealed Ahead of May 9 Launch

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco F5 series is expected to succeed the Poco F4 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Poco F5 5G will feature a triple rear camera unit
  • The India variant is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC
  • It will launch in Carbon Black, Snowstorm White colour options in India

Poco F5 5G series is scheduled to launch globally on May 9. The series will include the Poco F5 5G and the Poco F5 Pro 5G variant. The base Poco F5 5G model of the series, expected to succeed the Poco F4 5G, is also set to be launched in India on the same day. Ahead of the launch, Poco has been teasing some key specifications and design of the smartphone. Now, colour options and other key specifications of the India variant of the Poco F5 5G have been officially confirmed.

Poco India Head, Himanshu Tandon in an interview with Rajiv Makhni revealed details about the India variant of the Poco F5 5G smartphone that is scheduled to launch on May 9 at 5:30 PM IST. The phone will be offered in Carbon Black and Snowstorm White colourways and will be available for purchase through Flipkart. The base variant of the model will be equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Tandon added that the upcoming Poco F5 5G will be powered by the new 4nm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 5G chipset, which was already announced by Snapdragon. Tandon claims that the phone has an AnTuTu score of nearly a million. The display panel of the handset is claimed to be the best in the segment with a 93 percent scree-to-body ratio and very narrow bezels, with a centre-aligned hole-punch slot to house the front camera at the top of the display.

The camera modules at the back of the phone are seen to be marked by a turbine-like design. The triple rear camera unit of the Poco F5 5G India variant will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor as seen in the text written on the camera module.

According to earlier leaks, the Poco F5 5G is likely to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate which is likely to come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The new Snapdragon 7 series SoC could be paired with an Adreno 725 GPU, and boot Android 13 with MIUI 14 on top.

The primary rear sensor of the Poco F5 5G is likely to be accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The front camera could be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone, expected to be a rebranded Redmi K60, is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with 67W fast charging support.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco F4 5G

Poco F4 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium look and feel
  • Powerful SoC for gaming
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Bad
  • Physical buttons aren't the easiest to use
  • Weak low-light camera performance
Read detailed Poco F4 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco F5 5G, Poco F5 5G India launch, Poco F5 5G Specifications, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Ola Electric Says It Will Reimburse Charger Cost to EV Scooter Buyers; No Details on Refund Amount

Related Stories

Poco F5 5G India Variant Colour Options, Key Specifications Officially Revealed Ahead of May 9 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.