Poco F5 5G series is scheduled to launch globally on May 9. The series will include the Poco F5 5G and the Poco F5 Pro 5G variant. The base Poco F5 5G model of the series, expected to succeed the Poco F4 5G, is also set to be launched in India on the same day. Ahead of the launch, Poco has been teasing some key specifications and design of the smartphone. Now, colour options and other key specifications of the India variant of the Poco F5 5G have been officially confirmed.

Poco India Head, Himanshu Tandon in an interview with Rajiv Makhni revealed details about the India variant of the Poco F5 5G smartphone that is scheduled to launch on May 9 at 5:30 PM IST. The phone will be offered in Carbon Black and Snowstorm White colourways and will be available for purchase through Flipkart. The base variant of the model will be equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Tandon added that the upcoming Poco F5 5G will be powered by the new 4nm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 5G chipset, which was already announced by Snapdragon. Tandon claims that the phone has an AnTuTu score of nearly a million. The display panel of the handset is claimed to be the best in the segment with a 93 percent scree-to-body ratio and very narrow bezels, with a centre-aligned hole-punch slot to house the front camera at the top of the display.

The camera modules at the back of the phone are seen to be marked by a turbine-like design. The triple rear camera unit of the Poco F5 5G India variant will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor as seen in the text written on the camera module.

According to earlier leaks, the Poco F5 5G is likely to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate which is likely to come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The new Snapdragon 7 series SoC could be paired with an Adreno 725 GPU, and boot Android 13 with MIUI 14 on top.

The primary rear sensor of the Poco F5 5G is likely to be accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The front camera could be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone, expected to be a rebranded Redmi K60, is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with 67W fast charging support.

