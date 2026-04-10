MediaTek is expected to be preparing the Dimensity 9600 or Dimensity 9600 Pro as a follow-up to the Dimensity 9500. This high-end chipset is aimed to rival Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 in the Premium Android smartphone segment. While we wait for the official reveal, a fresh leak discloses details about the Dimensity 9600 Pro. MediaTek is said to be manufactured using TSMC's advanced N2P (2nm) process. It is said to feature a new configuration.

MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Specifications (Anticipated)

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo suggested details of the Dimensity 9600 (or Dimensity 9600 Pro) chipset. MediaTek is reportedly using TSMC's advanced N2P node to manufacture this new flagship-grade chipset. It is said to offer a peak speed of 5GHz. For comparison, the existing Dimensity 9500 features a prime core clocked at 4.21GHz, whereas the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 offers up to 4.74GHz speed.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ DCS

The purported Dimensity 9600 Pro is tipped to have a 2+3+3 architecture with two 'Canyon' cores, three 'Gelas-B cores and three 'Gelas' (translated from Chinese) cores. Like the Dimensity 9500, the upcoming chipset is said to support SME2 instructions for faster AI performance and ML efficiency. It is said to include the Arm Magni GPU. The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 features a third-generation 1+3+4 CPU architecture.

MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 Pro is tipped to support next-generation LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5 storage. It is said to offer 10 percent to 15 percent performance improvement and a 25 percent to 30 percent reduction in power consumption over the previous model.

To recall, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 was launched in September last year and made its way to many Android flagships like Vivo X300 Pro, Oppo Find X9 Pro, and Poco X8 Pro Max. Therefore, we can expect the Dimensity 9600 Pro to be announced at the same time this year. It is likely to be used in the Find X10 and Vivo X400 series.

The Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset will compete with Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset and the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC.