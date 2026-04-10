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MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Leak Suggests 'Nearly' 5GHz Peak Clock Speed, New CPU Architecture

MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 Pro is tipped to offer support for LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5.0 storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 April 2026 14:16 IST
MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Leak Suggests 'Nearly' 5GHz Peak Clock Speed, New CPU Architecture

Photo Credit: MediaTek

MediaTek Dimensity 9500 was launched in September last year

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Highlights
  • Dimensity 9600 Pro is tipped to come with a 2+3+3 architecture
  • Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset will compete with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6
  • Dimensity 9500 features a prime core clocked at 4.21GHz
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MediaTek is expected to be preparing the Dimensity 9600 or Dimensity 9600 Pro as a follow-up to the Dimensity 9500. This high-end chipset is aimed to rival Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 in the Premium Android smartphone segment. While we wait for the official reveal, a fresh leak discloses details about the Dimensity 9600 Pro. MediaTek is said to be manufactured using TSMC's advanced N2P (2nm) process. It is said to feature a new configuration.

MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Specifications (Anticipated)

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo suggested details of the Dimensity 9600 (or Dimensity 9600 Pro) chipset. MediaTek is reportedly using TSMC's advanced N2P node to manufacture this new flagship-grade chipset. It is said to offer a peak speed of 5GHz. For comparison, the existing Dimensity 9500 features a prime core clocked at 4.21GHz, whereas the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 offers up to 4.74GHz speed.

weibo dcs dimensity 9600 Dimensity 9600

Photo Credit: Weibo/ DCS

 

The purported Dimensity 9600 Pro is tipped to have a 2+3+3 architecture with two 'Canyon' cores, three 'Gelas-B cores and three 'Gelas' (translated from Chinese) cores. Like the Dimensity 9500, the upcoming chipset is said to support SME2 instructions for faster AI performance and ML efficiency. It is said to include the Arm Magni GPU. The MediaTek Dimensity 9500 features a third-generation 1+3+4 CPU architecture.

MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 Pro is tipped to support next-generation LPDDR6 RAM and UFS 5 storage. It is said to offer 10 percent to 15 percent performance improvement and a 25 percent to 30 percent reduction in power consumption over the previous model.

To recall, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 was launched in September last year and made its way to many Android flagships like Vivo X300 Pro, Oppo Find X9 Pro, and Poco X8 Pro Max. Therefore, we can expect the Dimensity 9600 Pro to be announced at the same time this year. It is likely to be used in the Find X10 and Vivo X400 series.

The Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset will compete with Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset and the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC.

Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium hand feel
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Fantastic camera setup with telephoto extender support
  • Impressive battery performance
  • Bad
  • Phone gets hot while running games
  • Single 512GB storage
  • Speakers are not the best in class
  • Expensive
Read detailed Vivo X300 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6510mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
OPPO Find X9 Pro

OPPO Find X9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh-new IP69-rated design
  • Vibrant display with skinny bezel
  • Smooth software experience
  • Feature-rich software with useful AI add-ons
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging speeds
  • Impressive overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Teleconverter mount blocks access to other cameras
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
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Further reading: MediaTek, MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro, MediaTek Dimensity 9600, MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Specifications, MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Specifications, Snapdragon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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