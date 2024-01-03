Technology News
Oppo Reno 11 series models ship with Android 14-based ColorOS 14 out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 January 2024 18:13 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 11 series was unveiled in China in November 2023

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 11 series will be equipped with triple rear camera units
  • Both the base and Pro models feature 32-megapixel front cameras
  • The Oppo Reno 11 series is teased to come in two colourways
Oppo Reno 11 series was unveiled in China in November last year, with a standard Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro model. The vanilla handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset and a 4,800mAh battery with 67W Super Flash Charge support. The Pro model, on the other hand, carries a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 4,700mAh battery with 80W wired charging support. Both models are now confirmed to launch in India. Some key specifications and availability details of the handsets have been teased by the company, even though the exact launch date has not yet been confirmed.

A Flipkart microsite for the Oppo Reno 11 models is now live, confirming that once launched, the phones will be available for purchase in India through the e-commerce site. The microsite confirms the design of the Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro. It reveals some key specifications of the Indian variant.  A landing page on the company website also carries details of the phones. 

The Oppo Reno 11 handsets will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor within its triple rear camera unit. These two cameras will be accompanied by a 112-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, the Flipkart page confirms. The phones are also confirmed to feature 32-megapixel front camera sensors.

The company has not revealed the names of both colour options of the smartphone — the landing page shows the phone in green and white colourways. In China, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro is offered in Moonstone, Obsidian Black, and Turquoise Green (translated from Chinese) colourways, while the standard Oppo Reno 11 comes in Fluorite Blue, Moonstone, and Obsidian Black (translated from Chinese) shades.

The Oppo India landing page confirms that the Oppo Reno 11 smartphones will ship with Android 14-based ColorOS 14, similar to their Chinese counterparts. The vanilla Oppo Reno 11 will support 67W SuperVOOC charging, while the Pro model shall support 80W SuperVOOC charging. More details about the Indian variant of the handsets are expected to be revealed closer to its launch date.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
