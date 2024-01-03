Oppo Reno 11 series was unveiled in China in November last year, with a standard Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro model. The vanilla handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset and a 4,800mAh battery with 67W Super Flash Charge support. The Pro model, on the other hand, carries a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 4,700mAh battery with 80W wired charging support. Both models are now confirmed to launch in India. Some key specifications and availability details of the handsets have been teased by the company, even though the exact launch date has not yet been confirmed.

A Flipkart microsite for the Oppo Reno 11 models is now live, confirming that once launched, the phones will be available for purchase in India through the e-commerce site. The microsite confirms the design of the Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro. It reveals some key specifications of the Indian variant. A landing page on the company website also carries details of the phones.

The Oppo Reno 11 handsets will feature a 50-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor within its triple rear camera unit. These two cameras will be accompanied by a 112-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, the Flipkart page confirms. The phones are also confirmed to feature 32-megapixel front camera sensors.

The company has not revealed the names of both colour options of the smartphone — the landing page shows the phone in green and white colourways. In China, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro is offered in Moonstone, Obsidian Black, and Turquoise Green (translated from Chinese) colourways, while the standard Oppo Reno 11 comes in Fluorite Blue, Moonstone, and Obsidian Black (translated from Chinese) shades.

The Oppo India landing page confirms that the Oppo Reno 11 smartphones will ship with Android 14-based ColorOS 14, similar to their Chinese counterparts. The vanilla Oppo Reno 11 will support 67W SuperVOOC charging, while the Pro model shall support 80W SuperVOOC charging. More details about the Indian variant of the handsets are expected to be revealed closer to its launch date.

