Realme 13 5G Allegedly Emerges in TENAA Certification; May Get 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras

Realme 13 5G was allegedly certified by TENAA under the model number RMX3952.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 August 2024 11:21 IST
Realme 13 5G Allegedly Emerges in TENAA Certification; May Get 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12 5G was launched in March in India

Highlights
  • The listing suggests a 6.72-inch display
  • It is shown to run on an octa-core chipset
  • Realme is expected to pack a 4,880mAh battery on the Realme 13 5G
Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC were launched earlier this week. The vanilla Realme 13 5G is now said to be in the works as the latest entrant in the company's number series. Realme is yet to confirm its arrival, but TENAA has reportedly listed the phone with live photos and some specifications ahead of it. The listing suggests a 6.72-inch display and a 16-megapixel front camera on the phone. The Realme 13 5G is likely to come with a 4,880mAh battery.

Realme 13 5G Design, Specifications Shared by TENAA

The TENAA listing of a new Realme phone with model number RMX3952 was spotted by MySmartPrice. The listing, believed to belong to Realme 13 5G, shows early photos with a hole-punch display design. The rear has a triple camera setup arranged in a circular shaped island alongside an LED flash. The photos from TENAA show the black model.

As per the listing, a 6.72-inch LTPS screen with full-HD+ resolution could be available on the Realme 13 5G. It is shown to run on an octa-core chipset with a frequency of 2.2GHz. It could be offered in 6GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options and 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage options.

Realme could pack a 4,880mAh battery and a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter on the handset. It is likely to pack a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The certification also confirms that the Realme 13 5G will offer a microSD card slot.

As per the listing, Realme 13 5G measures 165.6x76.1x7.79 mm and weighs 190 grams.

The specifications for the Realme 13 5G will be an upgrade over the Realme 12 5G. Its siblings — Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro — were unveiled in India recently with a starting price tag of Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively. The Realme 12 5G debuted in March with a starting price tag of Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Apple Intelligence Talks Ongoing With EU and China Regulators, Says CEO Tim Cook: Report

