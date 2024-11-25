Technology News
OnePlus Open Gets OxygenOS 15 Update With Flux Themes and AI Features in India

OxygenOS 15 brings visual changes across the UI on the OnePlus Open.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 November 2024 14:33 IST
OnePlus Open Gets OxygenOS 15 Update With Flux Themes and AI Features in India

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Open becomes the latest device to receive the OxygenOS 15 update in India

  • OxygenOS 15 stable version for OnePlus Open starts rolling out in India
  • It brings new customisation options, AI features and more
  • Update will also be available in North America and Europe next week
OnePlus is rolling out the stable version of its latest operating system (OS) update dubbed OxygenOS 15 for the OnePlus Open in India, the company announced on Sunday. Based on Android 15, the update introduces visual enhancements with Flux Themes and improved animations across the user interface (UI. It also adds artificial intelligence (AI) features for photo editing and productivity, and makes transferring files with iOS devices easier courtesy of the new OnePlus Share app.

OxygenOS 15 Update for OnePlus Open

OnePlus detailed the features arriving as part of the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 update for the OnePlus Open in a blog post. The update is already rolling out to users in India in batches and will be available in North America (NA), Europe (EU), and Global (GLO) regions starting next week.

As per the company, OxygenOS 15 brings visual changes across the UI. It introduces new Flux Themes with one-take transition animations that can be customised with system wallpapers or personalised with photos. There are also customisation options for the home and lock screens and the always-on display, with the latter supporting both flux and classic modes. The company says users can tweak the lock screen with customisation options such as clock colour blending, glass textures, blurred wallpapers, AI depth effects, and AI auto-fills.

Live Alerts have been updated and the feature is now centred. Users can now tap an alert capsule which opens up a detailed card. It has also been updated with a new design and animation system.

A big part of the OxygenOS 15 update for the OnePlus Open is the range of AI features on offer. The company says it includes an AI writing suite that can be used to polish and optimise content. Another addition is Format, which can organise scattered information into a proper structure. Meanwhile, OnePlus' Clean up feature is claimed to remove filler words from voice notes while maintaining the original audio to make it more coherent.

The update also includes AI tools related to photo editing. As per OnePlus, users can upscale cropped or low-resolution images with the new Clarity feature or use the AI Reflection Eraser to improve the sharpness, colour accuracy, and lighting in blurred images. There's also a Remove reflections feature which is claimed to remove reflections from glass surfaces.

OnePlus Open users can also take advantage of the new globally reversible photo editing capability which saves previous edit settings for subsequent edits. Additionally, the company has also extended the duration of Live Photos to three seconds and improved integration between the Camera and filters, allowing users to change or remove filters later on.

The OxygenOS 15 update is also said to improve multi-app switching thanks to a parallel processing architecture. It adds parallel animations for widgets, components, and folders, while also bringing system-level swiping curve coverage for web-view interfaces and other third-party apps. With the latest Android 15-based update, more gestures have been added to the floating window, such as swiping down to open the status window or swiping sideways to hide it.

With the OnePlus Share app, users can easily transfer files, including Live Photos, between OnePlus and iOS devices, the company adds. Other features of the update include exclusive OxygenOS app icons, a battery protection reminder, optimised home screen widgets, a new easter egg in the Calculator app, and a new split mode for the notification drawer.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
