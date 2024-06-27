Realme GT 6 is all set to hit shelves in China in July. In the build-up to arrival, Realme has dropped an image on the Chinese microblogging platform revealing its design. The Realme GT 6 is seen with a flat-screen with thin bezels. The handset is already available in India and select global markets. The Indian variant has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset under the hood, however, the Chinese variant is said to come with different specifications and design.

The Chinese smartphone brand has posted images of Realme GT 6 on Weibo offering a look at its front and back design. It seems to have a flat-screen with a centrally located hole punch cutout to house the selfie shooter. The flat display has narrow bezels and the phone is shown in a white shade.

Realme has used bio-based material for the Realme GT 6. The right side of the handset houses volume and power buttons.

The Realme GT 6 is confirmed to go official in China next month. The Chinese version of the phone may have different specifications and look. It is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and is tipped to feature a metal frame and a glass back. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Indian and global variant has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC under the hood.

Realme GT 6 price in India, specifications

The Realme GT 6 is currently available in india in three RAM and storage configurations with a starting price tag of Rs. 40,999. It is offered in Fluid Sliver and Razor Green colour options.

A 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to 6,000 nits brightness, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512B of storage are the key highlights of the Realme GT 6. It sports a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle camera. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera and is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W charging support.