Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT 6 China Variant Front Design Revealed Ahead of July Launch; Will Get a Flat Display

Realme GT 6 China Variant Front Design Revealed Ahead of July Launch; Will Get a Flat Display

Realme GT 6 is confirmed to go official in China next month.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 June 2024 12:54 IST
Realme GT 6 China Variant Front Design Revealed Ahead of July Launch; Will Get a Flat Display

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 6 Indian variant has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC under the hood

Highlights
  • Realme GT 6 is confirmed to go official in China next month
  • The flat display has narrow bezels
  • Realme GT 6 is available in india in three RAM and storage options
Advertisement

Realme GT 6 is all set to hit shelves in China in July. In the build-up to arrival, Realme has dropped an image on the Chinese microblogging platform revealing its design. The Realme GT 6 is seen with a flat-screen with thin bezels. The handset is already available in India and select global markets. The Indian variant has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset under the hood, however, the Chinese variant is said to come with different specifications and design.

The Chinese smartphone brand has posted images of Realme GT 6 on Weibo offering a look at its front and back design. It seems to have a flat-screen with a centrally located hole punch cutout to house the selfie shooter. The flat display has narrow bezels and the phone is shown in a white shade.

Realme has used bio-based material for the Realme GT 6. The right side of the handset houses volume and power buttons. 

The Realme GT 6 is confirmed to go official in China next month. The Chinese version of the phone may have different specifications and look. It is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and is tipped to feature a metal frame and a glass back. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The Indian and global variant has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC under the hood.

Realme GT 6 price in India, specifications

The Realme GT 6 is currently available in india in three RAM and storage configurations with a starting price tag of Rs. 40,999. It is offered in Fluid Sliver and Razor Green colour options.

A 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to 6,000 nits brightness, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512B of storage are the key highlights of the Realme GT 6. It sports a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle camera. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera and is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W charging support.

Realme GT 6

Realme GT 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable performance for everyday and heavy use
  • Bright curved AMOLED screen
  • Good primary and telephoto cameras
  • Long lasting battery, fast charging
  • Industry-standard software support window
  • Has an IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
  • Rear panel attracts a lot of fingerprints and smudges
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT 6, Realme GT 6 Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Watch 7 and Buds 3 Pre-Order Reservations Begin in India Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
Figma Introduces a Redesigned Platform and New Generative AI Features

Related Stories

Realme GT 6 China Variant Front Design Revealed Ahead of July Launch; Will Get a Flat Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Phone 1 Will Feature a 120Hz Super AMOLED Display, Company Confirms
  2. Best Deals of the Week: Check Discounts on Mobiles, Smartwatches
  3. Redmi Note 14 Pro Early Leak Suggests 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  4. Samsung Offers Pre-Order Reservations in India Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
  5. iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ Launch Set For Next Month; Specifications Tipped
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6 Price Leak May Spell Bad News for Buyers
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra, Buds 3 Details Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. Figma Gets a Design Revamp, Offers New Generative AI Tools
  9. Moto Tag Bluetooth Tracker With Find My Device Network Support Launched
  10. CMF Phone 1 Specifications, India Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion Go With 8.8-inch Display, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Chipset Launched in India
  2. Forza Horizon 4 to Be Delisted From Digital Storefronts, Xbox Game Pass in December
  3. CMF Phone 1 Specifications, India Pricing Tipped: Said to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, IP52 Rating
  4. Realme GT 6 China Variant Front Design Revealed Ahead of July Launch; Will Get a Flat Display
  5. eRupee Sees Drop in Activity as Banks Pull Back on Promotion Efforts: Report
  6. Vivo Y28s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, IP64 Rating Unveiled
  7. Figma Introduces a Redesigned Platform and New Generative AI Features
  8. iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ Confirmed to Launch in July; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, Watch 7 and Buds 3 Pre-Order Reservations Begin in India Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
  10. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing New Shortcut Button for Quick Replies to Video Notes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »