Realme GT 6 Price in India Leaked Ahead of June 20 Launch

Realme GT 6 is set to launch in India as well as globally on June 20. The smartphone will join the Realme GT 6T in the country, which was unveiled in May this year. The company has revealed several key details about the upcoming Realme GT 6 including its design, colour option and availability details. Realme has also confirmed some key features of the smartphone but is yet to announce the price. Ahead of the launch, the price of the Indian variant of the Realme GT 6 has leaked online.

Realme GT 6 price in India (expected)

The Realme GT 6 could start in India at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option, without any launch offers, according to a Smartprix report. The report added that a higher 12GB + 256GB variant of the handset could be priced at Rs. 42,999, without any offers or discounts.

The publication spotted the price of the handset briefly on the official website. At the time of writing, the Realme India microsite did not list the prices or the RAM and storage configuration details of the upcoming handset.

Realme GT 6 specifications

The Realme GT 6 will launch in India on June 20 at 1:30pm IST and will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the Realme India website. The phone is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 10,014mm square dual VC cooling system for heating management.

The company also confirmed that the Realme GT 6 will be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC charging, that is claimed to charge the phone from zero to 100 percent in 28 minutes.

In the camera department, the Realme GT 6 will include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary rear sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. It is also set to feature several AI-backed tools to assist image processing.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.