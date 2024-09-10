Technology News
English Edition

Realme GT 7 Pro Teased to Get iPhone 16-Like Solid-State Button; Earlier Launch Hinted

Realme Vice President Chase Xu earlier confirmed that the Realme GT 7 Pro will be launched in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 September 2024 18:02 IST
Realme GT 7 Pro Teased to Get iPhone 16-Like Solid-State Button; Earlier Launch Hinted

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to succeed the Realme GT 5 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 Pro could get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
  • The handset is expected to carry three 50-megapixel rear cameras
  • The Realme GT 7 Pro may support 120W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to launch later this year. It's expected to be the successor to last year's Realme GT 5 Pro, which was unveiled in China in December. The upcoming GT 7 Pro has had several leaks and reports surface online over the past few months. Recently, a senior company executive teased an iPhone 16-like feature on the phone and also hinted at an earlier launch than previously anticipated. The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, which is expected to be unveiled in October.

Realme GT 7 Pro Launch, Design (Expected)

Realme Vice President Chase Xu announced in a recent X post that "an upcoming model" from Realme will get a solid-state button similar to the Camera Button on the recently launched iPhone 16 series. Although he did not clarify which future smartphone, it is speculated to be the Realme GT 7 Pro.

This solid-state button, much like the iPhone 16 Camera Button, is expected to be touch and pressure-sensitive. Users can expect to control certain functions with hard or soft presses and sliding motions. On the iPhone, it can be used for auto-focus, controlling zoom levels, and triggering the camera shutter.

In a Weibo post, Xu recently shared an image of the existing Realme GT 5 Pro handsets with the caption "The #RealmeGT5Pro, which is equipped with the latest flagship chip, was released in December last year. Do you want us to release it earlier this year?" (translated from Chinese). This suggests that the Realme GT 7 Pro could be unveiled in China in November. The company executive has previously confirmed that the upcoming phone will also launch in India.

Realme GT 7 Pro Features (Expected)

The Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It will likely ship with Android 15-based Realme UI. For optics, the phone is expected to have three 50-megapixel rear sensors including a periscope shooter and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Previous leaks also suggest that the Realme GT 7 Pro could get a 6.78-inch 120Hz 1.5K BOE X2 micro quad curved AMOLED LTPO display with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 or Oppo Crystal Armour glass protection. It is tipped to be backed by a 6,100mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. The handset may have an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance and a Goodix ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Timeline, Realme GT 7 Pro Specifications, Realme GT 5 Pro, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iOS 18 Release Candidate Update Rolled Out by Apple Following iPhone 16 Launch
Powerbeats Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3 to Arrive With Support for Heart Rate Measurements During Workouts: Reports

Related Stories

Realme GT 7 Pro Teased to Get iPhone 16-Like Solid-State Button; Earlier Launch Hinted
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Huawei Mate XT Launched as the World's First Tri-Fold Phone at This Price
  2. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus With Updated Design, A18 Chip Launched: See Price
  3. iPhone 16 Series Prices Around the World Compared
  4. JioPhone Prima 2 With 2.4-Inch Curved Screen Debuts in India: See Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Said to Get Upgraded Ultrawide Lens
  6. Know if Your iPhone Will Get the iOS 18 Update With AI Features
  7. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Series Price in India, Availability Announced
  8. MSI Claw A1M Review
  9. iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Prices Go Down After iPhone 16 Series Launch
  10. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Get More RAM Than Previous Models: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Zero 40 5G with Infinix AI Features Tipped to Launch in India on September 18
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Campaign Won't be Available in Early Access Before Launch
  3. YouTube Spammed with Tim Cook’s Deep Fake Videos Promoting Crypto Scam During Apple’s Glowtime Event
  4. Antarctica Was Last Ice-Free 34 Million Years Ago: What Triggered This Climate Shift?
  5. AMD Z2 Extreme in Development, Company Targets 'Early 2025' Release Timeline: Report
  6. Google One Lite Plan With Affordable Pricing Is Rolling Out in India to Some Users
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Users in India Reportedly Receiving New AI Features With One UI 6.1.1 Update
  8. Realme GT 7 Pro Teased to Get iPhone 16-Like Solid-State Button; Earlier Launch Hinted
  9. Google Loses Fight Against $2.7 Billion EU Antitrust Fine
  10. Redmi Note 14 Series Teased to Come With IP68 Rating, Drop Resistant Body
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »