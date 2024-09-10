Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to launch later this year. It's expected to be the successor to last year's Realme GT 5 Pro, which was unveiled in China in December. The upcoming GT 7 Pro has had several leaks and reports surface online over the past few months. Recently, a senior company executive teased an iPhone 16-like feature on the phone and also hinted at an earlier launch than previously anticipated. The phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, which is expected to be unveiled in October.

Realme GT 7 Pro Launch, Design (Expected)

Realme Vice President Chase Xu announced in a recent X post that "an upcoming model" from Realme will get a solid-state button similar to the Camera Button on the recently launched iPhone 16 series. Although he did not clarify which future smartphone, it is speculated to be the Realme GT 7 Pro.

This solid-state button, much like the iPhone 16 Camera Button, is expected to be touch and pressure-sensitive. Users can expect to control certain functions with hard or soft presses and sliding motions. On the iPhone, it can be used for auto-focus, controlling zoom levels, and triggering the camera shutter.

In a Weibo post, Xu recently shared an image of the existing Realme GT 5 Pro handsets with the caption "The #RealmeGT5Pro, which is equipped with the latest flagship chip, was released in December last year. Do you want us to release it earlier this year?" (translated from Chinese). This suggests that the Realme GT 7 Pro could be unveiled in China in November. The company executive has previously confirmed that the upcoming phone will also launch in India.

Realme GT 7 Pro Features (Expected)

The Realme GT 7 Pro is expected to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It will likely ship with Android 15-based Realme UI. For optics, the phone is expected to have three 50-megapixel rear sensors including a periscope shooter and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Previous leaks also suggest that the Realme GT 7 Pro could get a 6.78-inch 120Hz 1.5K BOE X2 micro quad curved AMOLED LTPO display with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 or Oppo Crystal Armour glass protection. It is tipped to be backed by a 6,100mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. The handset may have an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance and a Goodix ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for security.