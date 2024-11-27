Realme Neo 7 Price, Battery, Build Details Teased Ahead of December Launch

Realme Neo 7 is confirmed to launch in China in December, but an exact launch date has yet to be announced. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased the price, build, and battery details of the upcoming smartphone. The handset has been tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and a 7,000mAh battery. The Realme Neo 7 phones are expected to succeed the Realme GT Neo 6 and GT Neo 6 SE, respectively.

Realme Neo 7 Price, Battery, Build Details

The Realme Neo 7 price will start in China at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,100), according to a Weibo post by the company. The handset is teased to have an AnTuTu score of more than 2 million points. The post further hints that the phone will pack a battery larger than 6,500mAh, and have a rating higher than IP68 for dust and water resistance.

Realme has opened pre-reservations for the Neo 7 via the official Realme China e-store and other e-commerce sites. More details about the phones are expected to be revealed in the weeks leading up to the launch.

Realme Neo 7 Specifications (Expected)

An earlier leak claimed that the Realme Neo 7 has an AnTuTu score of more than 2.4 million. It is tipped to get a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and a 7,000mAh battery. It may come with IP68 as well as IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Previously, a listing on China's 3C certification site suggested that the Realme Neo 7 will likely launch with support for 80W wired SuperVOOC charging. The handset could get a large 1.5K resolution display.

The existing Realme GT Neo 6 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, a 5,500mAh battery with 120W charging support, and a 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED screen. It starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option in China.

