Realme Neo 7 Price, Battery, Build Details Teased Ahead of December Launch

Realme Neo 7 is teased to get a battery larger than 6,500mAh.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 November 2024 16:48 IST
Realme Neo 7 Price, Battery, Build Details Teased Ahead of December Launch

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Neo 7 is expected to succeed the Realme GT Neo 6 (pictured)

  • Realme Neo 7 may have an AnTuTu score of more than 2.4 million
  • The phone may come with IP68 as well as IP69 ratings
  • The Realme Neo 7 could carry a 7,000mAh battery
Realme Neo 7 is confirmed to launch in China in December, but an exact launch date has yet to be announced. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased the price, build, and battery details of the upcoming smartphone. The handset has been tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and a 7,000mAh battery. The Realme Neo 7 phones are expected to succeed the Realme GT Neo 6 and GT Neo 6 SE, respectively.

Realme Neo 7 Price, Battery, Build Details

The Realme Neo 7 price will start in China at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,100), according to a Weibo post by the company. The handset is teased to have an AnTuTu score of more than 2 million points. The post further hints that the phone will pack a battery larger than 6,500mAh, and have a rating higher than IP68 for dust and water resistance. 

Realme has opened pre-reservations for the Neo 7 via the official Realme China e-store and other e-commerce sites. More details about the phones are expected to be revealed in the weeks leading up to the launch.

Realme Neo 7 Specifications (Expected)

An earlier leak claimed that the Realme Neo 7 has an AnTuTu score of more than 2.4 million. It is tipped to get a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and a 7,000mAh battery. It may come with IP68 as well as IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Previously, a listing on China's 3C certification site suggested that the Realme Neo 7 will likely launch with support for 80W wired SuperVOOC charging. The handset could get a large 1.5K resolution display.

The existing Realme GT Neo 6 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, a 5,500mAh battery with 120W charging support, and a 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO AMOLED screen. It starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option in China. 

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
