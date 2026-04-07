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  • Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G India Launch Date Announced; Will Feature 144Hz Display and Dimensity 6400 Chip

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G India Launch Date Announced; Will Feature 144Hz Display and Dimensity 6400 Chip

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G is confirmed to run on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 April 2026 14:05 IST
Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G India Launch Date Announced; Will Feature 144Hz Display and Dimensity 6400 Chip

Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme handset will be offered in two colour options

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Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G in India is set for April 14 at 12pm IST
  • It will be sold via Realme India website, Amazon and offline stores
  • The handset is confirmed to pack a 7,000mAh "Titan" battery
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Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G will be launched in India next week, the company announced on Tuesday. The handset is confirmed to arrive as the successor to the Narzo 80 Lite 5G, which debuted in June 2025. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the brand has revealed several key specifications of the upcoming handset. The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G will sport a 6.8-inch 144Hz display. Realme has also revealed that it will be equipped with a 7,000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G India Launch Date

The launch of the Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G in India is set for April 14 at 12pm IST. It will be available for purchase via the Realme India website, Amazon, and offline retail stores across the country. The handset is confirmed to be introduced in two colour options — Thunder Black and Frost Silver.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Features, Specifications (Confirmed)

The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G will sport a 6.8-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 900 nits peak brightness, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and DC dimming. Meanwhile, the Smart Touch 2.0 technology is claimed to enable usage with wet hands.

Under the hood, the Realme handset is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with a 5,300 square mm vapour chamber for efficient heat dissipation. The company claims its upcoming handset delivers an AnTuTu v11 score of more than 560,000. It is confirmed to run on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.

On the camera front, the Narzo 100 Lite 5G is teased with a 13-megapixel AI rear camera. It is said to have AI features like AI Eraser 2.0, AI Clear Face, and AI Smart Image Matting. Meanwhile, there are productivity-linked AI features, too. These include AI-Powered Documents, AI Smart Loop, and AI Select & Search.

The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G will have an IP64-rated build. It packs a 7,000mAh “Titan” battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of video playback and up to 392 hours of standby time, even with 50 percent charge left. The handset will also support bypass charging and reverse charging features.

We can expect more details, including its anticipated price in India, to surface closer to the launch of the Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G.

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Further reading: Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G, Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Specifications, Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Launch Date, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G India Launch Date Announced; Will Feature 144Hz Display and Dimensity 6400 Chip
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