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Realme Teases New Narzo Phone on Amazon, Launch Expected Soon

The design of the upcoming phone appears similar to that of the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 April 2026 16:01 IST
Realme Teases New Narzo Phone on Amazon, Launch Expected Soon

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme is expected to launch a Narzo 80 Lite 5G (pictured) successor soon

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Highlights
  • The upcoming phone may join the Narzo 90 series
  • The teaser reveals a vertical triple camera design
  • Realme has not confirmed the phone’s name yet
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Realme has teased a new Narzo smartphone on Amazon, hinting at an upcoming addition to its budget 5G lineup in India. The teaser appears on a dedicated microsite and offers an early look at the phone's design, while keeping key details under wraps. It also references the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, suggesting the new device could be its successor. Although the company has not yet confirmed the name, it is expected to be part of the Narzo 90 series.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Successor Teased

Realme has teased a new Narzo smartphone on Amazon, pointing to an upcoming addition to its budget 5G lineup. The teaser appears on a microsite that also mentions the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, which suggests the new device could be its successor. While the company has not confirmed the name yet, it is likely to be part of the Narzo 90 series, possibly the Narzo 90 Lite 5G.

The teaser comes in the form of an illustrated poster with the tagline “Get Ready for The Next Level” and a “Coming Soon” message. Realme has not shared any specifications or official details about the phone so far. The Amazon Specials tag suggests an exclusive Amazon availability of the next Realme handset.realme narzo 90 lite 5g amazon narzo teaser

That said, the image does reveal part of the design. The upcoming Narzo-branded phone from Realme appears to have a vertical triple camera setup at the top-left corner, with each sensor placed inside its own circular ring. This layout is similar to what we have seen on the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G.

The current Narzo 80 Lite 5G features a 32-megapixel GalaxyCore GC32E2 auto focus main camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery and runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 out of the box. It sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) display and starts at Rs. 10,499 in India for the 4GB + 128GB base option.

For now, the company has not announced a launch date for the upcoming Realme Narzo smartphone, but more details are expected to surface online over the next few days. The phone is expected to join the Realme Narzo 90 lineup in India, which was introduced in the country in December 2025 with the Realme Narzo 90 5G and the Narzo 90x 5G.

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Realme Narzo 90 5G

Realme Narzo 90 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1,080x2,372 pixels
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Further reading: Realme Narzo 90 Lite 5G, Realme Narzo 90 5G, Realme Narzo 90x 5G, Realme Narzo 90 5G Series, Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, Realme Narzo, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Realme Teases New Narzo Phone on Amazon, Launch Expected Soon
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