Realme Teases New Narzo Phone on Amazon, Launch Expected Soon

Realme has teased a new Narzo smartphone on Amazon, hinting at an upcoming addition to its budget 5G lineup in India. The teaser appears on a dedicated microsite and offers an early look at the phone's design, while keeping key details under wraps. It also references the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, suggesting the new device could be its successor. Although the company has not yet confirmed the name, it is expected to be part of the Narzo 90 series.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Successor Teased

Realme has teased a new Narzo smartphone on Amazon, pointing to an upcoming addition to its budget 5G lineup. The teaser appears on a microsite that also mentions the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, which suggests the new device could be its successor. While the company has not confirmed the name yet, it is likely to be part of the Narzo 90 series, possibly the Narzo 90 Lite 5G.

The teaser comes in the form of an illustrated poster with the tagline “Get Ready for The Next Level” and a “Coming Soon” message. Realme has not shared any specifications or official details about the phone so far. The Amazon Specials tag suggests an exclusive Amazon availability of the next Realme handset.

That said, the image does reveal part of the design. The upcoming Narzo-branded phone from Realme appears to have a vertical triple camera setup at the top-left corner, with each sensor placed inside its own circular ring. This layout is similar to what we have seen on the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G.

The current Narzo 80 Lite 5G features a 32-megapixel GalaxyCore GC32E2 auto focus main camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery and runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 out of the box. It sports a 6.67-inch 120Hz HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) display and starts at Rs. 10,499 in India for the 4GB + 128GB base option.

For now, the company has not announced a launch date for the upcoming Realme Narzo smartphone, but more details are expected to surface online over the next few days. The phone is expected to join the Realme Narzo 90 lineup in India, which was introduced in the country in December 2025 with the Realme Narzo 90 5G and the Narzo 90x 5G.

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