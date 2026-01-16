Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 provides up to 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card transactions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2026 12:50 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

iQOO is selling its iQOO Z10R 5G for Rs. 18,499

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 started today
  • Sale brings discounts on multiple smartphones from Vivo, Redmi and more
  • There are exchange offers and coupon discounts
Amazon Great Republic Day 2026 sale started in India. The annual sale ahead of Republic Day is an attractive opportunity for shoppers looking to upgrade or purchase new smartphones. The sale brings offers and discounts on a range of smartphones across different price segments. If you are shopping for a budget smartphone, there are plenty of choices from brands like Samsung, Redmi, and Realme in the ongoing sale. Shoppers can unlock further benefits through exchange offers, coupon discounts and payment offers for customers. 

During the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day 2026 sale, customers can purchase the iQOO Z10R 5G for Rs. 18,499, down from the original price of Rs. 23,499. The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is currently available for Rs. 12,499, which was previously listed at Rs. 16,499. Likewise, shoppers can also find deals on other models such as the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G and Redmi 13 5G

Amazon Great Republic Day 2026 sale offers additional discounts for State Bank of India (SBI) credit card holders. Shoppers making payments using these cards can get up to 10 percent discount. Further, there are exchange offers, coupon discounts, no-cost EMI payment options and Amazon Pay-based offers. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will get up to 5 percent cashback on purchases.

Here is the list of the top deals on smartphones under Rs. 20,000 that customers can grab during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. The sale prices listed below include cashback offers, credit card discounts and more. You can also have a look at the best deals on premium smartphones and smartphones under Rs. 30,000 here. 

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Rs. 16,499 Rs. 12,499 Buy Now
iQOO Z10R 5G Rs. 23,499 Rs. 18,499 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Rs. 14,499 Rs. 11,499 Buy Now
Redmi 13 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 12,499 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M36 Rs. 35,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 90x 5G Rs. 16,999 Rs. 12,749 Buy Now
iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Rs. 14,999 Rs. 10,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 120Hz SuperAMOLED panel
  • Smooth software operation
  • 6 years of software updates
  • Runs cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Average daylight and poor low-light cameras
  • Design is a smudge magnet
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life barely lasts a day
  • No charger in box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M36 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
iQOO Z10R 5G

iQOO Z10R 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP69-rated design
  • Bright and fast HDR-capable curved-edge display
  • Smooth software experience
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Only 2 years OS and 3 years of SMRs
  • Jarring haptics
  • Average overall camera performance
Read detailed iQOO Z10R 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
