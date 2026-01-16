Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

Amazon Great Republic Day 2026 sale started in India. The annual sale ahead of Republic Day is an attractive opportunity for shoppers looking to upgrade or purchase new smartphones. The sale brings offers and discounts on a range of smartphones across different price segments. If you are shopping for a budget smartphone, there are plenty of choices from brands like Samsung, Redmi, and Realme in the ongoing sale. Shoppers can unlock further benefits through exchange offers, coupon discounts and payment offers for customers.

During the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day 2026 sale, customers can purchase the iQOO Z10R 5G for Rs. 18,499, down from the original price of Rs. 23,499. The Samsung Galaxy M17 5G is currently available for Rs. 12,499, which was previously listed at Rs. 16,499. Likewise, shoppers can also find deals on other models such as the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G and Redmi 13 5G.

Amazon Great Republic Day 2026 sale offers additional discounts for State Bank of India (SBI) credit card holders. Shoppers making payments using these cards can get up to 10 percent discount. Further, there are exchange offers, coupon discounts, no-cost EMI payment options and Amazon Pay-based offers. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will get up to 5 percent cashback on purchases.

Here is the list of the top deals on smartphones under Rs. 20,000 that customers can grab during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. The sale prices listed below include cashback offers, credit card discounts and more. You can also have a look at the best deals on premium smartphones and smartphones under Rs. 30,000 here.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

