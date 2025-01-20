Technology News
Realme Neo 7 SE Spotted on China’s 3C Certification Site With Charging Speed Ahead of Debut

Realme Neo 7 SE could pack the same battery as the Realme Neo 7.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2025 20:09 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme is likely to unveil the Realme Neo 7 SE as a sibling of the Neo 7 (pictured)

  • Realme Neo 7 SE appears to have received 3C certification
  • The phone is expected to feature a large battery
  • Realme Neo 7 SE is likely to come with upgrades over Realme GT Neo 6 SE
Realme Neo 7 SE is expected to launch in China soon. This purported Realme smartphone has reportedly been listed on China's Compulsory Certification (3C) website. The listing suggests some of the specifications of the upcoming handset. It could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset and arrive with a 7,000mAh battery. The Realme Neo 7 SE is likely to come with upgrades over the company's existing Realme GT Neo 6 SE.

A smartphone with the model number RMX5080 has been listed on China's 3C website (via Gizmochina) which is believed to be the Realme Neo 7 SE. The listing shows that the handset will include a bundled charger bearing the model number VCB8OACH. This indicates that the upcoming handset supports up to 80W charging, like the Realme Neo 7.

Realme Neo 7 SE Specifications (Rumoured)

The previous leak suggested a 7,000mAh battery on the Realme Neo 7 SE. It is expected to run on Andorid 15-based Realme UI 6.0 and could sport an 1.5K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

The Realme Neo 7 SE is said to feature a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. At the front, it could boast a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The company is likely to unveil the Realme Neo 7 SE as a close sibling of the Neo 7. The latter was launched in December 2024 in China, with a starting price tag of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,000). It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and has a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It has a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x,2,780 pixels) 8T LTPO display and has IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme Neo 7

Realme Neo 7

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Further reading: Realme Neo 7 SE, Realme Neo 7 SE Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
