Realme Neo 7 SE is expected to launch in China soon. This purported Realme smartphone has reportedly been listed on China's Compulsory Certification (3C) website. The listing suggests some of the specifications of the upcoming handset. It could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset and arrive with a 7,000mAh battery. The Realme Neo 7 SE is likely to come with upgrades over the company's existing Realme GT Neo 6 SE.

A smartphone with the model number RMX5080 has been listed on China's 3C website (via Gizmochina) which is believed to be the Realme Neo 7 SE. The listing shows that the handset will include a bundled charger bearing the model number VCB8OACH. This indicates that the upcoming handset supports up to 80W charging, like the Realme Neo 7.

Realme Neo 7 SE Specifications (Rumoured)

The previous leak suggested a 7,000mAh battery on the Realme Neo 7 SE. It is expected to run on Andorid 15-based Realme UI 6.0 and could sport an 1.5K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

The Realme Neo 7 SE is said to feature a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. At the front, it could boast a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The company is likely to unveil the Realme Neo 7 SE as a close sibling of the Neo 7. The latter was launched in December 2024 in China, with a starting price tag of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,000). It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and has a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It has a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x,2,780 pixels) 8T LTPO display and has IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.