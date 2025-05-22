Realme has disclosed the launch date of the Neo 7 Turbo in China. The Chinese tech brand has also teased the design, colour options, and key specifications of the new Neo series smartphone. It is confirmed to ship in two colour options with MediaTek's recently announced Dimensity 9400e chipset under the hood. The Realme Neo 7 Turbo will be offered in a semi-transparent design. The teaser image shows dual rear cameras for the Realme Neo 7 Turbo.

Realme Neo 7 Turbo Launch Date, Specifications Teased

The Realme Neo 7 Turbo will be introduced in China on May 29. The launch event will begin at 2:00pm local time (11:30pm IST). It will be one of the first smartphones to run on MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9400e processor. This flagship chip is manufactured on TSMC's 4nm process. It has a peak frequency of 3.4GHz.

The posters shared by Realme on Weibo show the Neo 7 Turbo in a semi-transparent design language resembling the design elements of Nothing smartphones. It is confirmed to be available in Transparent Black and Transparent Grey colour options. The phone appears to have a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It will also ship with Realme's Dart charging technology.

Realme is accepting pre-reservations for the Neo 7 Turbo through its official website in China. Customers pre-booking the phone will get benefits worth CNY 1,775 (roughly Rs. 21,000) over interest-free instalment offers, after-sales warranty offers and exchange discounts.

The Realme Neo 7 Turbo is rumoured to feature a 1.5K display and a 7,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It is speculated to pack up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Realme's Neo 7 series currently comprises three models: the Neo 7, Neo 7 SE, and Neo 7x. The vanilla Realme Neo 7 was launched in December 2024 with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. The Realme Neo 7 SE and Neo 7x were unveiled in February this year.