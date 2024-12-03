Technology News
Realme Note 60x Price, Design, Key Features Leaked via E-Commerce Website Listing

Realme Note 60x is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 December 2024 17:51 IST
Realme Note 60x Price, Design, Key Features Leaked via E-Commerce Website Listing

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Note 60x appears listed in black and green colour options

  • Realme Note 60x sports a 6.74-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate
  • The handset runs on Android 14 with Realme UI on top
  • The Realme Note 60x carries a 5,000mAh battery
Realme Note 60x was spotted on several certification sites last month. Now, the phone has been listed on an e-commerce website. The listing reveals the design, colour options, RAM, and storage configurations of the handset. It also includes key features and specifications of the phone. The company has yet to officially announce the smartphone. The e-commerce listing does not reveal any launch date or timeline. Notably, the Realme Note 60x variant is expected to join the Realme Note 60, which was unveiled in Indonesia in August this year.

Realme Note 60x Price, Colour Options

The Realme Note 60x appears on AliExpress with a price tag of CAD 255.24 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option. Readers are advised to take the price details with a pinch of salt since the handset has not yet been officially launched and the listed amount could be a placeholder.

Realme Note 60x appears to be similar to the vanilla Realme Note 60. It is listed in black and green colour options. The listing states that the variant is the "Russian Version." It is unclear whether this will be different from the global variants.

Realme Note 60x Features

The listing suggests that the Realme Note 60x sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 560nits brightness level. It is powered by an octa-core T612 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based Realme UI skin on top, according to the listing.

In the camera department, the Realme Note 60x is said to carry an 8-megapixel main rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter, as per the listing. Connectivity options of the handset include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Realme Note 60x houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. The phone comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, according to the listing. It is also said to support the Rainwater Smart Touch which allows people to use the phone with wet hands.

Display 6.74-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Feature IP68/IP69 Rating, 1-Inch Camera Sensor, More

