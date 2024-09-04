Realme P2 Pro 5G is confirmed to launch in India later this month. The Realme P1 Pro 5G successor is teased to come with a curved display. Alongside announcing the launch date, the company has teased the design of the upcoming handset. It has also revealed some key features and the availability details of the smartphone. Notably, the Realme P1 Pro 5G launched in April this year alongside a base Realme P1 5G variant. The company has not yet confirmed a Realme P2 5G model.

Realme P2 Pro 5G India Launch, Design

The Realme P2 Pro 5G will launch in India on September 13 at 12pm IST, the company announced in a press release. A Flipkart microsite suggests that the phone will be available for purchase on the e-commerce site alongside the official Realme India website.

The promotional image of the Realme P2 Pro 5G shows the handset in a green colourway with a golden frame. The centrally placed squircle rear camera module has a golden border surrounding it as well. The module holds two cameras and an LED flash unit. The teaser also shows the phone with a curved display with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot for the selfie camera.

Realme P2 Pro 5G Features

The Realme P2 Pro 5G is confirmed to sport a curved display. The teaser also reveals that the Realme P2 Pro 5G will support 80W wired fast charging. Five minutes of charge is claimed to offer users one and a half hours of gaming time. The handset is also teased to get a Snapdragon chipset, but the exact SoC and other details will be revealed on September 10.

Realme P1 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively. It is offered in Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red colourways.

Notably, Realme is also launching the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G and the Realme Buds N1 in India on September 9.

