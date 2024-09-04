Technology News
Realme P2 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for September 13; Design, Key Features Teased

Realme P2 Pro 5G will feature a squircle rear camera module.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 September 2024 13:11 IST
Realme P2 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for September 13; Design, Key Features Teased

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P2 Pro 5G is expected to succeed the Realme P1 Pro 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme P2 Pro 5G will feature a curved display
  • The company has not yet confirmed a base Realme P2 5G variant
  • The Realme P2 Pro 5G will be available via Flipkart
Realme P2 Pro 5G is confirmed to launch in India later this month. The Realme P1 Pro 5G successor is teased to come with a curved display.  Alongside announcing the launch date, the company has teased the design of the upcoming handset. It has also revealed some key features and the availability details of the smartphone. Notably, the Realme P1 Pro 5G launched in April this year alongside a base Realme P1 5G variant. The company has not yet confirmed a Realme P2 5G model. 

Realme P2 Pro 5G India Launch, Design

The Realme P2 Pro 5G will launch in India on September 13 at 12pm IST, the company announced in a press release. A Flipkart microsite suggests that the phone will be available for purchase on the e-commerce site alongside the official Realme India website.realme p2 pro 5g realme inline Realme P2 Pro 5G 

The promotional image of the Realme P2 Pro 5G shows the handset in a green colourway with a golden frame. The centrally placed squircle rear camera module has a golden border surrounding it as well. The module holds two cameras and an LED flash unit. The teaser also shows the phone with a curved display with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot for the selfie camera. 

Realme P2 Pro 5G Features

The Realme P2 Pro 5G is confirmed to sport a curved display. The teaser also reveals that the Realme P2 Pro 5G will support 80W wired fast charging. Five minutes of charge is claimed to offer users one and a half hours of gaming time. The handset is also teased to get a Snapdragon chipset, but the exact SoC and other details will be revealed on September 10.

Realme P1 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, respectively. It is offered in Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red colourways.

Notably, Realme is also launching the Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G and the Realme Buds N1 in India on September 9.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Realme P2 Pro 5G , Realme P2 Pro 5G India launch, Realme P2 Pro 5G features, Realme P2 Pro 5G design, Realme P2 series, Realme, Realme P1 Pro 5G
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme P2 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for September 13; Design, Key Features Teased
