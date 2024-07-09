Technology News
Xiaomi 15 Series Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Feature 120Hz Displays, Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity

Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro are tipped to be the first smartphones to be equipped with Qualcomm's purported flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 July 2024 12:11 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15 series is tipped to launch later this year as the successor to the Xiaomi 14 series

Highlights
  • Specifications of Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro are speculated to leak online
  • The smartphones are expected to launch later this year
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset is tipped to power both handsets
Xiaomi 15 series – comprising the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro – is expected to launch in the coming months as the company's next generation flagship phones. The specifications of both smartphones have now been leaked on a Chinese microblogging website. Xiaomi's handsets are tipped to sport 120Hz displays with up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness. Furthermore, they are also tipped to support Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. The latest leak builds upon a previous social media post which revealed the battery specifications of the purported Xiaomi 15 Pro.

Xiaomi 15 Specifications (Rumoured)

The specifications of the purported Xiaomi 15 lineup were leaked on Weibo by tipster Zou Jiachen (translated from Chinese). The standard model is said to sport a 6.36-inch 1.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone's display will have a peak brightness of 1,400 nits, the user claims.

A 4,800 or 4,900mAh battery with support for 100W charging (wired) and 50W (wireless) is expected to power the Xiaomi 15. It may be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50H sensor, an ultrawide camera and a 3x telephoto camera — with both of these cameras featuring a Samsung JN1 sensor. On the front, it may have a 32-megapixel camera.

Xiaomi 15 Pro Specifications (Rumoured)

The Xiaomi 15 Pro is tipped to have a 6.73-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. While it is expected to feature the same ultrawide camera as the Xiaomi 15, it is claimed to get a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50N primary sensor and an unspecified 3x telephoto camera. It is said to pack a 5,400mAh battery with 120W (wired) and 80W (wireless) fast charging support.

Both smartphones are said to be the first devices powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. Furthermore, the Xiaomi 15 series is also speculated to offer Wi-Fi 7 support, dual speakers, an IP68 rating, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi 15 Series Price (Rumoured)

The tipster claims that both smartphones will be available with a base 12GB+256GB configuration. The Xiaomi 15 is said to start at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the aforementioned variant, while the top-end 1TB variant is speculated to cost CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 63,000).

The base 12GB+256GB configuration of the Xiaomi 15 Pro is tipped to cost between CNY 5299-5499 (roughly Rs. 61,000-Rs. 63,000). The top-end 1TB configuration may be priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 75,000). Additionally, it is also speculated to be available in a “Titanium Satellite Communication Edition”, which may cost CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,000).

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
