Technology News

Redmi Note 13 Series India Launch Set for January 2024: Here’s What to Expect

Redmi Note 13 launched with a starting price tag of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,900) in China.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 December 2023 14:40 IST
Redmi Note 13 Series India Launch Set for January 2024: Here’s What to Expect

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ were unveiled in China in September

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC
  • Redmi 13C 5G launched in India today
  • Redmi Note 13 has a 100-megapixel dual rear camera unit
Advertisement

Redmi Note 13 series India launch has been confirmed to take place in January. The company has not shared an exact date for the launch yet. The Redmi Note 13 series comprising Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ was launched in China in September. All three models in the lineup feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED display and have a 16-megapixel front camera. The regular Redmi Note 13 and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ run on MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, while the Pro model is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

Xiaomi at its Redmi 13C launch event on Wednesday (December 6), confirmed that the Redmi Note 13 series will be released in the Indian market in January next year. The brand revealed that the entire launch event of the Redmi 13C had been shot using the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G.

redmi note 13 pro plus xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

The Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ were unveiled in China back in September. All three models in the series are expected to debut in India as well. The Chinese tech brand, however, didn't confirm the exact launch date, or the key specifications of the Indian variants.

Redmi Note 13 gets a starting price tag of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,900) in China, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro's price starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,400). Meanwhile, the most premium smartphone in the lineup Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is available with an initial price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800). Prices of Indian variants are expected to be in line with this pricing.

A recent leak had suggested the European pricing of the Pro models. As per the leak, the Redmi Note 13 Pro will be priced at EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 40,700), while the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will have a price tag of EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 45,000).

Redmi Note 13 series specifications

Given Xiaomi's previous history, we can expect the Indian variants to offer similar specifications as the models launched in China. The Redmi Note 13 lineup features a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Pro model runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC. The vanilla Redmi Note 13 on the other hand, has a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC under the hood.

The Redmi Note 13 has a 100-megapixel dual rear camera unit, while the Pro models feature triple rear cameras led by a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). All three phones have a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi 13C 5G

Redmi 13C 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Series, Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi 13C
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme C67 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Design Officially Revealed

Related Stories

Redmi Note 13 Series India Launch Set for January 2024: Here’s What to Expect
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G and 4G Variants Launched in India: See Price
  2. Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ European Pricing Leaked: Check Here
  3. OnePlus 12 India, Global Launch Timeline Confirmed: Check Here
  4. Redmi Note 13 Series India Launch Will Take Place in January
  5. Realme C67 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  6. iQoo 12 5G Price in India Accidentally Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Price
  7. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Hasselblad-Tuned Cameras Launched
  8. Redmi 13C 5G First Impressions: Plenty of Upgrades!
  9. Microsoft Copilot to Get GPT-4 Turbo Model, Other Features Soon
  10. EU-Style Charger Rules for iPhone Will Hit Production Target in India: Apple
#Latest Stories
  1. Beeper Mini Brings iMessage Support to Android Phones, Works Without Apple ID: How It Works
  2. Redmi Note 13 Series India Launch Set for January 2024: Here’s What to Expect
  3. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch; Tipped to Get a Dimensity 9300 SoC
  4. iOS 17.2 RC, macOS Sonoma 14.2 RC With New Features Rolled Out to Testers
  5. Realme C67 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Design Officially Revealed
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: 4G Variant Tags Along
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Continue Bull Run, Most Altcoins See Profits over Losses
  8. IT Ministry Blocks More Than 100 Websites Involved in Organised Illegal Investments, Job Frauds
  9. Samsung Galaxy A15 Renders Leak Online; Suggest Three Colour Options, Waterdrop Notch
  10. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Confirmed to Launch in India, Globally in Early 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »