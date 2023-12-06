Redmi Note 13 series India launch has been confirmed to take place in January. The company has not shared an exact date for the launch yet. The Redmi Note 13 series comprising Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ was launched in China in September. All three models in the lineup feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED display and have a 16-megapixel front camera. The regular Redmi Note 13 and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ run on MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, while the Pro model is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

Xiaomi at its Redmi 13C launch event on Wednesday (December 6), confirmed that the Redmi Note 13 series will be released in the Indian market in January next year. The brand revealed that the entire launch event of the Redmi 13C had been shot using the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ were unveiled in China back in September. All three models in the series are expected to debut in India as well. The Chinese tech brand, however, didn't confirm the exact launch date, or the key specifications of the Indian variants.

Redmi Note 13 gets a starting price tag of CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 13,900) in China, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro's price starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,400). Meanwhile, the most premium smartphone in the lineup Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is available with an initial price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,800). Prices of Indian variants are expected to be in line with this pricing.

A recent leak had suggested the European pricing of the Pro models. As per the leak, the Redmi Note 13 Pro will be priced at EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 40,700), while the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will have a price tag of EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 45,000).

Redmi Note 13 series specifications

Given Xiaomi's previous history, we can expect the Indian variants to offer similar specifications as the models launched in China. The Redmi Note 13 lineup features a 6.67-inch 1.5K full-HD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Pro model runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC. The vanilla Redmi Note 13 on the other hand, has a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC under the hood.

The Redmi Note 13 has a 100-megapixel dual rear camera unit, while the Pro models feature triple rear cameras led by a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). All three phones have a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

