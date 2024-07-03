CMF Phone 1, the first-ever smartphone by Nothing's sub-brand, is scheduled to launch on July 8 during the Community Update. Ahead of its official debut, the handset is reported to have received NBTC certification, hinting at its launch in Thailand. Additionally, it may have also been listed on Geekbench, sporting an octa-core processor and running on Android 14. The listing also reportedly reveals some of the benchmark scores obtained by the smartphone.

CMF Phone 1 on Geekbench

According to a report, CMF Phone 1 has received NBTC certification – an assessment all telecommunication equipment must go through in Thailand before launch. While the listing did not reveal any specifications, the smartphone was listed sporting the model number A015.

Furthermore, its listing was also reported on Geekbench. As per the report, CMF Phone 1 will be powered by an octa-core processor with four cores clocked at 2.5GHz and another four capped at 2.0GHz, with a 64-bit architecture. It is tipped to get 6GB RAM and run on Android 14.

CMF Phone 1 reportedly obtained 1016 single-core and 2630 multi-core scores during the benchmark test and a score of 415 in Geekbench's machine learning (ML) test.

CMF Phone 1 Specifications (Confirmed)

CMF Phone 1 is confirmed to sport a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. The screen will support up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness for outdoor visibility. In terms of optics, the smartphone is equipped with a dual camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera, housed in a vertical pill-shaped module.

Under the hood, it will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G SoC based on TSMC's 4-nanometre fabrication process. As per the company, this chipset scored 673,000 points in the AnTuTu benchmark test. It will be paired with 8GB RAM with a virtual RAM boost feature. The chipset will bring features such as Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 support, and dual 5G connectivity.

Backing the smartphone will be a 5,000mAh battery, promising up to two days of normal usage.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.