Oppo Reno 13 With Dimensity 8300 Chipset Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch

Oppo has confirmed that the base Reno 13 will be available in five RAM and storage configurations in China.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 November 2024 12:08 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 13 series is the purported successor to the Reno 12 lineup (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 13 series is speculated to comprise base and Pro models
  • Reno 13 is reported to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC
  • Both handsets are confirmed to come in a Butterfly Purple colourway
Oppo Reno 13 series is scheduled to launch in China on November 25. In recent weeks, the company has revealed the RAM, storage and colour options of the upcoming smartphones. Ahead of its anticipated debut, Oppo Reno 13, the base variant in the lineup, has been now spotted on a benchmarking platform, along with several of its specifications. The listing suggests that the successor to the Reno 12 may be powered by the same MediaTek processor that is also speculated to power the Reno 13 Pro model.

Oppo Reno 13 Geekbench Listing

First spotted by Gizmochina, Oppo Reno 13 has allegedly been listed on Geekbench with the model number PKM110, which is likely to be the China variant. It is said to be powered by an octa-core chipset with an ARMv8 architecture, one prime core clocked at 3.35GHz, three mid-cores operating at 3.20GHz, and four efficiency cores capped at 2.20GHz.

While the chipset's name isn't stated, the listed clock speeds suggest it is speculated to be the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC, which is also reported to power the Oppo Reno 13 Pro. The chipset may be paired with approximately 11.21GB of RAM, likely to be translated to 12GB of RAM, and the motherboard has “k6897v1_64” as its identifier.

In the Geekbench 6.2.0 for Android AArch64 cross-platform benchmark, the upcoming Oppo Reno 13 had 1,256 and 3,958 single and multi-core scores, respectively. It is said to run on Android 15 and may adopt ColorOS 15 — the new operating system (OS) for Oppo and OnePlus smartphones that was unveiled in China last month.

Oppo has already confirmed that the base Reno 13 model in China will be available in five RAM and storage configurations — 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB. At the moment, a single Butterfly Purple colourway has been confirmed, although it could be joined by other colour options too in the days leading up to the launch.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Oppo Reno 13 With Dimensity 8300 Chipset Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
