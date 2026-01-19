Redmi Turbo 5 Max is confirmed to launch in China later this month as the latest addition to the Xiaomi sub-brand's smartphone lineup. The Chinese tech firm recently teased the price range of the upcoming handset. Now, the Redmi has confirmed various details about its upcoming Turbo 5 Max model, including its chipset, battery capacity, and design. The smartphone will feature a dual rear camera setup, housed inside a pill-shaped island and paired with an LED flash. On the front, it is shown to sport a hole punch display cutout for the selfie camera. It is also confirmed to be equipped with a MediaTek chipset.

Redmi Turbo 5 Max Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Xiaomi sub-brand has revealed various details about the upcoming Redmi Turbo 5 Max on Weibo. The smartphone is confirmed to be equipped with a 9,000mAh battery, which the tech firm claims would offer “battery life comparable to a 10,000mAh” cell. Redmi also said that it's the “largest Xiaomi Jinshajiang battery” (translated from Chinese) to date.

The Chinese tech firm has also teased the design of the Redmi Turbo 5 Max. The handset appears with a dual rear camera setup, housed inside a vertically aligned pill-shaped camera module. The Redmi branding appears in the bottom-left corner of the back panel.

The phone is shown in the “Ocean Breeze Blue” (translated from Chinese) colourway, which resembles the Blue shade colourway of the Xiaomi 17. The Redmi Turbo 5 Max also appears with a flat CNC metal frame, featuring a power button and volume controls on the right side, while the left side appears to be clean.

A 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation will be present on the upcoming Redmi Turbo 5 Max. It will ship with a fibreglass rear panel. On the front, it will sport a hole punch display cutout, which might house the selfie camera. The handset appears with relatively thin bezels. More details about the smartphone, including its exact launch date, are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Additionally, the company has also confirmed that the Redmi Turbo 5 Max will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, which was released by the chipmaker earlier this month. The Xiaomi sub-brand claims the phone to be the world's first to ship with the new SoC.

Lastly, Gizmochina reports that the Redmi Turbo 5 Max has been spotted on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The handset reportedly managed to score 32,98,445 overall points, while scoring 9,52,789 points in CPU performance and 11,30,421 points in GPU performance.