Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is likely to launch in the market soon. Details about the handset including design renders and key specifications have been leaked previously. The price of the purported smartphone was also tipped earlier. It is said to succeed the Galaxy A14 5G, which was launched with an octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery in India in January this year. Now the Galaxy A15 5G has been found listed for purchase online. The listing reveals the price and design of the phone, alongside confirming some key specifications.

The Galaxy A15 5G is currently listed on the Walmart website. The 4GB + 128GB variant of the phone is listed at $139 (roughly Rs. 11,600). It is seen in a single Blue Black colour option. The phone is listed to sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display., a 13-megapixel front camera, and a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor.

As per the listing, the Galaxy A15 5G will be powered by a MediaTek chipset. Earlier leaks had suggested that the phone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The listing also confirms that the phone will get a 5,000mAh battery. It is also listed to measure 6.30 x 3.00 x 0.33 inches in size.

The design of the Galaxy A15 5G seen in the listing matches that of recently leaked renders. The triple rear camera of the phone is said to include a 5-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel camera apart from the main 50-megapixel sensor. The handset is also expected to support 25W wired fast charging.

Samsung's Galaxy A15 5G has been tipped to get a Mali G57 GPU and is also expected to support storage expansion of up to 1TB via a microSD card. It is likely to ship with Android 13-based One UI. The display of the handset is said to come with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

