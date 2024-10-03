Technology News
English Edition
Samsung Galaxy A16 4G, Galaxy A16 5G Key Features Leak Online; Tipped to Get Larger Screens

Samsung Galaxy A16 4G and the Galaxy A16 5G handsets are expected to carry 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED screens.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 October 2024 11:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy A16 4G, Galaxy A16 5G Key Features Leak Online; Tipped to Get Larger Screens

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is expected to succeed the Galaxy A15 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A16 5G and 4G variants may carry 25W fast charging
  • The smartphones could be equipped with 50-megapixel triple rear cameras
  • The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is expected to get an IP54-rated build
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G and 4G variants are expected to launch as successors to the Galaxy A15 5G and the Galaxy A15 4G handsets. Details about the purported smartphones have surfaced online recently. Earlier leaks have shown probable design renders of the 5G option and suggested the expected launch timeline of the 4G version. The likely pricing of the rumoured Galaxy A16 4G has also been tipped. Now, a report has leaked the key features of the 5G and 4G variants of Galaxy A16.

Samsung Galaxy A16 4G, Galaxy A16 5G Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy A16 4G and the Galaxy A16 5G are expected to sport 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED screens with a 90Hz refresh rate, according to a report by Saminsider. This suggests that the rumoured handsets will get larger displays than the existing Galaxy A15 phones with 6.5-inch screens.

The report claims that the 4G variant of the Galaxy A16 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99, the same chipset that its predecessor carries. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A16 5G is tipped to get an Exynos 1330 SoC. The 5G version is expected to support up to 1.5TB storage expansion via a microSD card, and the 4G option is said to support only up to 1TB. 

Apart from the chipset and extended storage support, the Samsung Galaxy A16 handsets are expected to share similar features. The phones will likely have 4GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage support. They are expected to run on an Android-based user interface like all other Samsung smartphones.

For optics, the 4G and 5G variants of the Samsung Galaxy A16 phones will likely carry triple rear camera units, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front cameras of the purported handsets are said to house 13-megapixel sensors.

Connectivity options for the Samsung Galaxy A16 lineup are expected to include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and USB Type-C ports. The 5G version will likely support NFC as well and come with an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. For security, the Galaxy A16 5G is tipped to carry a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Both Samsung Galaxy A16 5G and 4G options are expected to pack 5,000mAh batteries each with support for 25W wired fast charging. The handsets are said to measure 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.9mm in size and weigh 200g each.

Samsung Galaxy A16 4G, Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, Samsung Galaxy A16 4G features, Samsung Galaxy A16 5G features, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy A16 4G, Galaxy A16 5G Key Features Leak Online; Tipped to Get Larger Screens
