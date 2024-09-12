Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is rumoured to go official in December with upgrades over last year's Galaxy A15 5G. Samsung hasn't officially revealed anything about this Galaxy A series smartphone yet, but its alleged render has leaked online. This early render shows the device from various angles and it is seen with a flat display adorning a waterdrop-style notch. The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G appears to have a triple rear camera unit. It is likely to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 or Samsung Exynos 1330 chipsets in different markets.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Design Leaked

Android Headlines published an alleged render of the unannounced Galaxy A16 5G. The upcoming handset seems to have maintained its predecessor's design language. It is seen with a flat display with thick bezels on the bottom. On the front, we can see a waterdrop-style notch with a selfie camera right in the middle.

Alleged Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The purported Galaxy A16 5G appears to have three cameras on the rear. They are vertically aligned in the top-left corner and each sensor protrudes from the panel. An LED flash is arranged next to the cameras. The SIM card slot is seen placed on the left-side frame, and the right edge houses a volume rocker and a power button. The power button could double as a fingerprint scanner. Samsung's branding is visible on the bottom of the rear panel.

Samsung hasn't announced anything about the Galaxy A16 yet, but a recent report claimed that it will be launched in December. The handset could ship with 4GB RAM and 5,000mAh battery.

The handset was reportedly spotted on Geekbench with two different chips — MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and Samsung Exynos 1330 chipset. The existing Galaxy A15 5G runs on Dimensity 6100+ SoC.

