Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Leaked Render Suggests Familiar Design With Waterdrop Notch, Triple Rear Cameras

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G has a vertically aligned triple camera setup.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 September 2024 18:36 IST
Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 September 2024 18:36 IST

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G runs on Dimensity 6100+ SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A16 5G resembles the Galaxy A15
  • Samsung’s branding is visible on the back of the device
  • The SIM card tray is shown on the left side
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is rumoured to go official in December with upgrades over last year's Galaxy A15 5G. Samsung hasn't officially revealed anything about this Galaxy A series smartphone yet, but its alleged render has leaked online. This early render shows the device from various angles and it is seen with a flat display adorning a waterdrop-style notch. The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G appears to have a triple rear camera unit. It is likely to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 or Samsung Exynos 1330 chipsets in different markets.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Design Leaked

Android Headlines published an alleged render of the unannounced Galaxy A16 5G. The upcoming handset seems to have maintained its predecessor's design language. It is seen with a flat display with thick bezels on the bottom. On the front, we can see a waterdrop-style notch with a selfie camera right in the middle.

a16 5g galaxy samsung android headlines Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

Alleged Samsung Galaxy A16 5G
Photo Credit: Android Headlines

 

The purported Galaxy A16 5G appears to have three cameras on the rear. They are vertically aligned in the top-left corner and each sensor protrudes from the panel. An LED flash is arranged next to the cameras. The SIM card slot is seen placed on the left-side frame, and the right edge houses a volume rocker and a power button. The power button could double as a fingerprint scanner. Samsung's branding is visible on the bottom of the rear panel.

Samsung hasn't announced anything about the Galaxy A16 yet, but a recent report claimed that it will be launched in December. The handset could ship with 4GB RAM and 5,000mAh battery.

The handset was reportedly spotted on Geekbench with two different chips — MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and Samsung Exynos 1330 chipset. The existing Galaxy A15 5G runs on Dimensity 6100+ SoC.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Leaked Render Suggests Familiar Design With Waterdrop Notch, Triple Rear Cameras
