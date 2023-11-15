Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether, Most Altcoins See Price Dips After Days of Seeing Profits

In the last 24 hours, while Bitcoin has seen a notable price dip of $1,039 (roughly Rs. 86,260), Ether has tumbled down the price ladder by $1,013 (roughly Rs. 84,098).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 November 2023 11:43 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether, Most Altcoins See Price Dips After Days of Seeing Profits

Photo Credit: Pexels/ DS Stories

The crypto market cap, as of November 15, stands at $1.36 trillion

Highlights
  • Uniswap, Monero saw losses
  • Litecoin, Shiba Inu recorded price dips
  • Profits came to Avalanche, Polygon
Advertisement

Bitcoin on Wednesday, November 15 reflected a loss of 2.95 percent on the crypto price chart. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $35,417 (roughly Rs. 29.4 lakh). This is the second day in a row that Bitcoin has recorded a loss in at least two weeks. It is also the first time in the two weeks that the most expensive crypto asset has traded at a price point lower than the mark of $30,000 (roughly Rs. 24.9 lakh).

Ether, in a rather conventional price movement, followed Bitcoin on the loss-making side of the crypto chart. Registering a loss of 3.97 percent, Ether is presently trading at the price point of $1,973 (roughly Rs. 1.63 lakh).

In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has seen a notable price dip of $1,039 (roughly Rs. 86,260), alongside Ether, that also tumbled down the price ladder by $1,013 (roughly Rs. 84,098).

"The crypto market has shown a healthy correction in the last 24 hours. BTC dropped below the $36,000 (roughly Rs. 229.8 lakh) mark. The next line of support for BTC is at $33,500 (roughly Rs. 27.8 lakh); if BTC maintains that we are still in a good uptrend,” Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk told Gadgets 360.

Majority cryptocurrencies reeled under losses on Wednesday as the volatility element of the crypto sector gained heat in the last few hours.

Tether, Ripple, Solana, USD Coin, Dogecoin, Tron, Chainlink, and Polkadot — all recorded losses today.

Losses also struck Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Cash, Leo, Cosmos, Stellar, Uniswap, Monero, Cronos, and Binance USD.

The overall crypto market cap dropped by 2.11 percent in the last 24 hours bringing the sector valuation to $1.36 trillion (roughly Rs. 112,90,794 crore), showed CoinMarketCap.

Only a small number of cryptocurrencies recorded profits today. These include Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Avalanche, and Ardor.

"In a positive development, despite China maintaining its prohibitive stance towards Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, there is growing crypto adoption. A Chinese company, Boyaa, has announced a substantial investment of $100 million (roughly Rs. 830 crore) in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Support Page Goes Live on India Website, Launch Seems Imminent

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether, Most Altcoins See Price Dips After Days of Seeing Profits
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Renders Suggest Familiar Design: See Here
  2. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Debut as First Phones With MediaTek’s Latest SoC
  3. Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro Camera Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Google Pixel Fold Gets $400 Discount for Black Friday: See Offers
  5. Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro Key Specifications Tipped; May Use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  6. Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Timeline, Renders, Specifications Leaked
  7. Vivo Watch 3 With eSIM, BlueOS Launched at This Price
  8. iQoo 12 5G Amazon Microsite Goes Live Ahead of India Launch
  9. Honor 100 Series Confirmed to Launch on This Day
  10. These Samsung Galaxy Devices Will Get Android 14-Based One UI 6.0 Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Paid Billions to Make Play Store and Assistant Default Apps on Samsung Phones, Google Executive Says
  2. WhatsApp Chat History and Media Backups on Android Will Soon Take Up Space on Google Account Storage
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether, Most Altcoins See Price Dips After Days of Seeing Profits
  4. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Support Page Goes Live on India Website, Launch Seems Imminent
  5. Samsung Denies Rumours of Affordable Foldable Smartphones: Report
  6. Disney, Dapper Labs Team Up to Launch Digital Collectibles App, but Avoid the Term ‘NFT’
  7. Nothing Chats App Lets Users Send iMessage From Android Smartphone
  8. HarmonyOS Next Without Android App Support Nearly Ready to Roll Out to Huawei Smartphones: Report
  9. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Gain Adobe RAW Support for Lightroom, Photoshop
  10. Google’s Black Friday Deals Include Discounts on Pixel 8 Series, Pixel Fold and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »