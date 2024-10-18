Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G's Could Offer New Design Than Predecessor, CAD Renders Suggest

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G appears to have a centrally placed waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie shooter.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 October 2024 19:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G's Could Offer New Design Than Predecessor, CAD Renders Suggest

Photo Credit: Giznext/ @Onleaks

Samsung Galaxy 36 5G is likely to boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • CAD renders tip the design of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy A36 5G
  • They suggest a vertically arranged triple rear camera unit
  • Samsung Galaxy A36 5G could come with a slimmer design
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G — a potential successor to Galaxy A35 5G — is said to be in the works. Ahead of the formal debut, computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the handset have been shared online giving us our best look yet at the upcoming device. The renders suggest a new design language for the camera module that looks completely different from its predecessor. The Galaxy A36 5G also appears to have a hole punch display design.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Design Tipped

Giznext, in association with tipster Steve H.McFly (@Onleaks), shared CAD renders and specifications of the Galaxy A36 5G. The renders suggest a flat display a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. At the back, the smartphone is seen with three vertically arranged cameras which are placed inside a pill shaped module. The new design looks very different to what Samsung used in the Galaxy A35 5G.

However, the placement of the flash has not changed. The right spine of the Galaxy A36 5G seems to have both volume and power keys. It is likely to boast an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As per the report, the Galaxy A36 5G will have a relatively thin body with 162.6 x 77.9x 7.4mm dimensions compared to the Galaxy A35 5G's 161.7x78x8.2mm. The upcoming model could feature 78.4mm width with Key Island and 9.6mm thickness including the camera bump.

The Galaxy A36 5G is expected to come with upgrades over the Galaxy A35 5G. A recent Geekbench listing suggested that it will ship with an octa-core chipset with Android 15, 6GB RAM, and Adreno 610 GPU. It could run on either a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC or the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

 

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Reliable battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Bloatware installed after software updates
  • Opts you in to Glance after updates
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A35 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus 12R vs OnePlus 12: Which OnePlus Mobile Should You Consider?
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G's Could Offer New Design Than Predecessor, CAD Renders Suggest
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 Sale Date Announced: See Top Deals
  2. Infinix Launches Inbook Air Pro+ In India With These Features
  3. This Handset Could Be India's First Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC-Powered Phone
  4. Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Launched in India; Will Get Six Years of OS Updates
  5. India Re-Claims Top Spot in Chainalysis' Global Crypto Adoption Index
  6. Oppo Unveils Android 15-Based ColorOS 15 With These Features
  7. This Is What the Upcoming OnePlus 13 Could Look Like
#Latest Stories
  1. Novel Brain-Computer Interface Improves Control of Prosthetic Hands With Thought Alone
  2. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G's Could Offer New Design Than Predecessor, CAD Renders Suggest
  3. Major Meteorite Discoveries Reveal Origins From Three Asteroid Families
  4. Disney-Reliance Joint Venture Said to Stream Live Sports Only on Disney+ Hotstar
  5. Honor X7c With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Wash Trading Remains ‘Widespread’ in DeFi, Researcher Kaiko Says
  7. Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 Sale Date Announced With Early Access for Plus, VIP Users: See Top Deals, Bank Offers
  8. Here's How Creativity Helps Brain Health and Emotional Resilience
  9. iPhone 16 Sales Soar 20 Percent in China Debut as Demand Returns
  10. Acer Nitro V 16 With 14th Gen Intel Core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »