Samsung Galaxy A36 5G — a potential successor to Galaxy A35 5G — is said to be in the works. Ahead of the formal debut, computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the handset have been shared online giving us our best look yet at the upcoming device. The renders suggest a new design language for the camera module that looks completely different from its predecessor. The Galaxy A36 5G also appears to have a hole punch display design.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Design Tipped

Giznext, in association with tipster Steve H.McFly (@Onleaks), shared CAD renders and specifications of the Galaxy A36 5G. The renders suggest a flat display a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. At the back, the smartphone is seen with three vertically arranged cameras which are placed inside a pill shaped module. The new design looks very different to what Samsung used in the Galaxy A35 5G.

However, the placement of the flash has not changed. The right spine of the Galaxy A36 5G seems to have both volume and power keys. It is likely to boast an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As per the report, the Galaxy A36 5G will have a relatively thin body with 162.6 x 77.9x 7.4mm dimensions compared to the Galaxy A35 5G's 161.7x78x8.2mm. The upcoming model could feature 78.4mm width with Key Island and 9.6mm thickness including the camera bump.

The Galaxy A36 5G is expected to come with upgrades over the Galaxy A35 5G. A recent Geekbench listing suggested that it will ship with an octa-core chipset with Android 15, 6GB RAM, and Adreno 610 GPU. It could run on either a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC or the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.