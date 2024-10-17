Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Octa-Core Chipset and 6GB RAM

The purported smartphone also appears to run on Android 15 OS, which is yet to be released for Samsung handsets.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 October 2024 13:05 IST
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Octa-Core Chipset and 6GB RAM

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is the purported successor to Galaxy A35 (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A36 had 1,060 and 3,070 single and multi-core scores
  • It was listed on Geekbench with the model number SM-A366B
  • The purported device appears to have approximately 5.20GB of RAM
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is said to be in development as a successor to the Galaxy A35 5G, which debuted in India in March. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the purported handset has been spotted on a benchmarking platform, suggesting several of its specifications like chipset architecture, RAM, and operating system (OS). Notably, this development comes after another Samsung handset, the Galaxy A56 was spotted on the same platform.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Geekbench Listing

The Samsung Galaxy A36 5G was spotted on the Geekbench browser and several of its specifications were listed. It is said to have the model number SM-A366B and could be powered by an ARM-based octa-core chipset with four performance cores clocked at 2.40GHz and four efficiency cores operating at 1.80GHz. Its SoC may be paired with approximately 5.20GB of RAM, Adreno 710 GPU, and the motherboard is dubbed parrot.

The purported smartphone also appears to run on Android 15 OS, which is yet to be released for Samsung smartphones.

In the Geekbench 6.2.2 for Android AArch64 cross-platform benchmark, the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G had 1,060 and 3,070 single and multi-core scores, respectively. In comparison, its predecessor, the Galaxy A35 5G (review) scored 1,013 points in the single-core test and 2,805 points in the multi-core test carried out by Gadgets 360.

While details about the processor are yet to be revealed, reports suggest it may be powered by either Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 or the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset under the hood. The handset may build upon the features of its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is equipped with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, a resolution of 1,080x2,408 pixels, and a Vision Booster feature. It runs on a 5nm Exynos 1380 processor with 8GB of RAM.

For optics, it sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Reliable battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Bloatware installed after software updates
  • Opts you in to Glance after updates
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A35 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Launches Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition; Refreshes Lineup With Improved Paperwhite and Scribe Models
Amazon Prime Video to Introduce Ads for Subscribers in India Starting in 2025
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Octa-Core Chipset and 6GB RAM
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Zero Flip With 6.9-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched in India: See Price
  2. Amazon Launches First-Ever Colour Kindle and Refreshes Other Models
  3. Dell XPS 13 With Intel Lunar Lake Chip, AI Features Launched in India
  4. Amazon Prime Video Will Show Ads to Paid Subscribers in India in 2025
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Will Debut on This Date
  6. Honor X60 Series With 108-megapixel Rear Camera Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy Ring Launched in India: Here's How Much It Costs
  8. Redmi A4 5G With Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Chip Unveiled at IMC 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Surges Past $67,400 Amid US Election Countdown, Altcoin Volatility Persists
  2. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Octa-Core Chipset and 6GB RAM
  3. Amazon Launches Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition; Refreshes Lineup With Improved Paperwhite and Scribe Models
  4. Lionsgate Play Offers Free Access to Its Entire Content Library in India for a Week From October 18
  5. Infinix Zero Flip With 6.9-Inch AMOLED Screen, 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Nokia Said to Be in Talks With Bharti Airtel for Multi-Billion Dollar 5G Contract
  7. IO Interactive Says Work on Project 007 Going 'Amazingly Well', Hopes It Kicks Off New James Bond Trilogy
  8. Robinhood Launches Desktop Platform, Adds Futures and Index Options Trading to App
  9. Amazon Prime Video to Introduce Ads for Subscribers in India Starting in 2025
  10. Honor X60, Honor X60 Pro With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera, MagicOS 8.0 Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »