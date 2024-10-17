Samsung Galaxy A36 5G is said to be in development as a successor to the Galaxy A35 5G, which debuted in India in March. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the purported handset has been spotted on a benchmarking platform, suggesting several of its specifications like chipset architecture, RAM, and operating system (OS). Notably, this development comes after another Samsung handset, the Galaxy A56 was spotted on the same platform.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Geekbench Listing

The Samsung Galaxy A36 5G was spotted on the Geekbench browser and several of its specifications were listed. It is said to have the model number SM-A366B and could be powered by an ARM-based octa-core chipset with four performance cores clocked at 2.40GHz and four efficiency cores operating at 1.80GHz. Its SoC may be paired with approximately 5.20GB of RAM, Adreno 710 GPU, and the motherboard is dubbed parrot.

The purported smartphone also appears to run on Android 15 OS, which is yet to be released for Samsung smartphones.

In the Geekbench 6.2.2 for Android AArch64 cross-platform benchmark, the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G had 1,060 and 3,070 single and multi-core scores, respectively. In comparison, its predecessor, the Galaxy A35 5G (review) scored 1,013 points in the single-core test and 2,805 points in the multi-core test carried out by Gadgets 360.

While details about the processor are yet to be revealed, reports suggest it may be powered by either Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 or the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset under the hood. The handset may build upon the features of its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is equipped with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, a resolution of 1,080x2,408 pixels, and a Vision Booster feature. It runs on a 5nm Exynos 1380 processor with 8GB of RAM.

For optics, it sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

