Samsung Galaxy M36 Spotted on Geekbench With Exynos 1380 SoC and 6GB of RAM

Samsung Galaxy M36 is expected to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2025 10:54 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M35 (pictured) was also launched with an Exynos 1380 SoC

  • Samsung Galaxy M36 may pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • The handset is expected to support at least 6GB RAM
  • The Samsung Galaxy M36 could get a 50-megapixel main camera
Samsung Galaxy M36 has appeared on a popular benchmarking website, which has given us a look at its chipset, RAM and Android version. The company has yet to confirm the presence of the handset, but it is expected to arrive as a successor to the Galaxy M35 5G, which was introduced in India in July 2024, with an Exynos 1380 SoC and up to 8GB of RAM. The Galaxy M35 shipped with Android 14-based One UI 6, and the upcoming Galaxy M36 is also expected to make its debut with an Exynos chipset.

Samsung Galaxy M36 Specifications (Expected)

The purported Samsung Galaxy M36 has been listed on Geekbench with the model number SM-M366B. The model number suggests that this the global variant of the handset. It is listed with an octa-core chipset with four performance cores clocked at 2.40GHz and four efficiency cores at 2.0GHz. This is expected to be the Exynos 1380 SoC, the same processor that powers the existing Galaxy M35 model.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the Samsung Galaxy M36 will feature an Arm Mali G68 GPU. It will be equipped with at least 6GB of RAM and run on Android 15 with One UI 7 on top. The phone scored 1,004 and 2,886 points on the single-core and multi-core benchmark tests, respectively.

Since the Samsung Galaxy M35 came with similar features to the Galaxy A35 5G, the rumoured Galaxy M36 can get similar specifications to the Galaxy A36 5G, which was introduced in India in March. However, the A-series handset carries a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC. The two smartphones might still share some specifications. 

The Samsung Galaxy A36 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Victus+ Glass protection. It gets a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 5-megapixel macro camera at the back and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The phone has an IP67-rated dust and water-resistant build and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy A26 5G runs on a 1380 SoC. It has similar features to the Galaxy A36 but comes with a 13-megapixel front camera sensor and 25W wired charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M36, Samsung Galaxy M36 Geekbench Listing, Samsung Galaxy M36 Features, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Seeds iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 3 Update for iPhone; Public Beta 2 Also Released
