Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Listed on GeekBench Ahead of Imminent Launch

A Samsung phone with the model number SM-S937B was spotted on GeekBench.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 February 2025 20:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Listed on GeekBench Ahead of Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung model listed on GeekBench has a 10.69GB (12GB) RAM

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to be launched in Q2 2025
  • The processor associated with the device is likely the Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • The listed smartphone runs on Android 15
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was teased at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month. While the South Korean tech giant has not shared any details about the smartphone, it appears to have been listed on the GeekBench benchmarking site with key specifications. The handset will join the Galaxy S25 series alongside the base model, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Notably, the Galaxy S25 Edge is confirmed to be thinner than the rest of the phones in the series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Appears on GeekBench

An unnamed Samsung smartphone is currently listed on the GeekBench database with the model number SM-S937B. Based on the specifications mentioned and the model number, it is likely the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge. In the listing, the handset received a single-core score of 2,806 and a multi-core score of 8,416. It has 10.69GB of RAM which could translate to 12GB on paper. The device is listed to run on the Android 15 operating system.

The listed Samsung phone features a Qualcomm ARMv8 octa-core chipset with the base CPU core clocked at 3.53GHz. It has two performance cores with a clock speed of 4.47GHz and six efficiency cores clocked at 3.53GHz. The CPU speeds correspond to the recently released Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with optimisations from the tech giant. Notably, the smartphone is rumoured to be launched around April this year.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Leaked Specifications

As per previous reports, the upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a 6.4mm thin profile, with the thickness around the camera module reaching 8.3mm. Based on the images seen at the Galaxy Unpacked event, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will sport a dual rear camera setup.

It is rumoured to arrive with a 200-megapixel primary sensor, which is said to be the Samsung ISOCELL HP2, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide angle camera. It will likely not feature a dedicated telephoto lens. 

Additionally, a report claims that the handset could be backed by a 3,900mAh battery. This would be smaller than the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup, with the base model in the series featuring a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone could support 25W wired charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Samsung, Android
