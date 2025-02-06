Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: A Look at the New AI Features

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is going all in on Galaxy AI.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 February 2025 18:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: A Look at the New AI Features

Galaxy S25 Ultra users get six months of free Gemini Advanced subscription

Highlights
  • The Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC
  • It gets an improved and lighter design
  • Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra runs One UI 7
Advertisement

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung's flagship S series phone for 2025, is going all in on Galaxy AI. While the phone does get some meaningful hardware upgrades, the main focus this year is on making the Ultra the best AI phone out there. Samsung wants to change the way users interact with the phone. And the Galaxy S25 series gets multimodal AI agents to do just that.

Galaxy AI has evolved, and compared to last year, you can do a lot more now. From translating and summarising texts to creating images, from advanced Circle to Search to Google's Gemini with natural language search being available everywhere, the Galaxy S25 series could be a glimpse at the phones of the future.

I've been using the Galaxy S25 Ultra and its AI features for the last few weeks, and here's a brief look at all the new things Galaxy AI can do on Samsung's latest flagship.

Now Bar

As soon as you wake up the phone, you're now greeted with the Now Bar, which sits on the lockscreen. This is a contextual bar that gives you updates from apps and shows information on events. The bar will show you information on the music that you're listening to, flight timings, the best time to leave for the airport, Google Maps directions, delivery updates, and live scores from games that you follow or are interested in.

galaxy s25 ultra ai features8 GalaxyS25UltraAIFeatures

The Now Bar sits on the lock screen

 

You can tap on a particular bar to get even more information and swipe through it to see all the different updates.

Now Brief

This one isn't as useful as the Now Bar, as it basically gives you a detailed look at your day. The Brief includes information about the weather, your reminders, your calendar, health information such as sleep quality, and more.

It will show up when you start your day, and provide suggestions throughout the day until you go to bed.

galaxy s25 ultra ai features2 GalaxyS25UltraAIFeatures

The Now Brief is not the most useful, to be honest

 

Press and Hold Power to Gemini

The best new AI feature on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the rest of the Galaxy S25 phones is the inclusion of a system-wide Gemini. Simply press and hold the power button and you can ask Gemini anything, including details about what's on your screen. You can also show Gemini a photo of anything that's in front of you, and get recommendations.

Perhaps the most interesting feature is the ability to perform cross-app actions. You can give Gemini a specific set of instructions about a task and it will get it done, most of the time. For instance, you can ask Gemini to find a particular pair of shoes on the internet or an e-commerce app and then share it with a friend on WhatsApp. However, as of now, this functionality is only supported on Samsung's built-in apps and Google apps. Samsung did promise to bring support to several third-party apps though, including WhatsApp.

galaxy s25 ultra ai features1 GalaxyS25UltraAIFeatures

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has AI agents for completing tasks

 

With natural language input available throughout the phone, you can also ask Gemini to look for a particular photo in your Gallery or find a specific Setting. For example, in the Settings app, you're given an option to use voice to search for a particular setting even if you don't know what it's called. You could say ‘I want to reduce eye strain' and the AI will show you the Eyecare settings.

galaxy s25 ultra ai features6 GalaxyS25UltraAIFeatures

You can talk on the phone in a natural language to get things done

 

All of this worked quite well on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Google's Circle to Search has also been improved and can now even understand audio. You can use the feature to get more information about a song that's playing nearby. A new audio button is included next to the search bar in the Circle to Search pop-up dialogue. The results are certainly much more informative than simply knowing the name of a song. Search results will now also show Google's AI Overviews.

AI Select

Next up, AI Select, which is a feature based on the already available Smart Select. This is available via the Sidebar and it now uses AI to understand what's on your screen. You can use AI Select to get more information about something on the screen or summarise text.

galaxy s25 ultra ai features3 GalaxyS25UltraAIFeatures

You can use AI Select to turn a video into a GIF

 

It can also offer certain actions based on what's on the display. When watching a YouTube video or an Instagram reel, you can bring up AI Select and create a GIF.

Samsung's Gallery app also got some AI improvements. The object eraser is much better, and Sketch to Image now lets you add text inputs as well. The generative fill features on the Galaxy S25 Ultra are some of the best I've seen on smartphones, including the Google Pixel 9 series.

galaxy s25 ultra ai features5 GalaxyS25UltraAIFeatures

You can now input text to get output in Sketch to Image

 

There are a couple of more AI features available on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, including an Audio Eraser in Videos, which worked quite well in my testing. There's also something called a Personal Filter, which lets you create a custom filter using any photo from the Gallery and apply it to other images.

It is to be noted that most of these features require an active internet connection, which means that Samsung is doing most of the work on the cloud. The Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with six months of free Gemini Advanced subscription that includes 2TB of cloud storage.

Overall, the AI features, both old and new, worked really well in my testing. To find out more about the Galaxy S25 Ultra and whether it's worth an upgrade, stay tuned to our full review.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra AI, Samsung Galaxy AI, Galaxy AI, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra One UI 7, One UI 7
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna is the Deputy News Editor at Gadgets 360. He’s been an avid tech junkie for more than two decades now, and started his career as a tech writer almost 12 years ago. He has covered tech news, how-tos, guides, reviews, and almost everything related to gadgets or technology. At Gadgets 360, he can be found tracking news, editing articles, and sometimes sending random tech related memes to his colleagues. You can contact him at siddharths@ndtv.com or use Jason Bourne to hunt ...More
Google Rolls Out February 2025 Security Patch for Android With 47 Fixes
Apple’s Foldable iPhone Inches Closer to Reality; Specifications Hinted in New Leak

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: A Look at the New AI Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50 Leaked Images Suggest SoC, RAM Details Ahead of India Launch
  2. Apple's Foldable iPhone Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Game Changer, The Mehta Boys, and More
  4. OnePlus 13 Mini May Feature a Redesigned Rear Camera Setup
  5. Vivo X200 Ultra Leak Hints at Display, Rear Camera Specifications
  6. Snapdragon X CPUs to Launch in India on February 24 for Affordable PCs
  7. Google Rolls Out February 2025 Update for Pixel Phones With Bug Fixes
  8. Realme P3 Pro Launch Date Announced, to Pack a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
  9. Google Search Might Soon Answer Complex Queries With AI
  10. You Can Now Use the ChatGPT Search Feature Even Without Signing Up
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple’s Foldable iPhone Inches Closer to Reality; Specifications Hinted in New Leak
  2. Google Rolls Out February 2025 Security Patch for Android With 47 Fixes
  3. Tether CEO Teases AI-Powered Tools Including Bitcoin Wallet Assistant 
  4. China Reportedly Considers Probe Into Apple's Policies, App Store Fees
  5. Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-29 Conducts First Lunar Gravity Simulation
  6. US FDIC to Reevaluate 'Supervisory Approach' to Crypto-Related Activities
  7. Google Reportedly Internally Testing an AI Mode Feature for Search
  8. Dor Play App With Support for 20+ OTT Subscriptions, 300+ Live TV Channels Launched in India
  9. Oppo Find N5, Watch X2 Pre-Reservations Begin; Leak Shows How Thin the Foldable Is in Unfolded State
  10. Increasing Space Debris Risks Aircraft Collisions, Experts Warn
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »