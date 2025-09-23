Samsung Fab Grab Fest 2025 has kicked off in India, bringing festive deals on its AI-enabled device portfolio that includes smartphones, TVs, laptops, home appliances, and monitors. With the recent changes to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India, the revised lower prices on appliances like air conditioners, smart TVs, and monitors are already listed on Samsung's website. Notably, the Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 sales are also underway in India. These e-commerce platforms are currently offering big discounts with additional bank and coupon offers on a wide range of electronic items.

Samsung Fab Grab Fest 2025 Offers Discounts Across Various Categories

As part of the Samsung Fab Grab Fest, the company is offering buyers up to 53 percent off on premium Galaxy smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy A56, Galaxy A55, Galaxy A36, Galaxy A35, Galaxy A26, and Galaxy A17. Shoppers can also receive an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 12,000 to lower the effective price.

Samsung noted in a press release that buyers can avail a cashback of up to 27.5 percent, reaching as high as Rs. 55,000, when using cards from HDFC, SBI, and other top banks. Flexible EMI schemes are offered across categories through Bajaj Finance, with tenures extending up to 30 months for TVs and appliances. On select digital appliances, special EMI plans begin at just Rs. 1,290 per month.

The Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 360, Galaxy Book 5, and Galaxy Book 4 series are available in the Samsung Fab Grab Fest with up to 59 percent off and an instant bank discount of Rs. 17,490. A wide range of tablets, including the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S11, Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, Galaxy Tab S10 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, Galaxy Tab A11+, and Galaxy Tab A11, are offered with up to 50 percent discount, with an additional up to Rs. 20,000 instant bank discount.

Wearables like the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Buds 3, and Galaxy Buds Core from Samsung are also available for purchase at up to 50 percent discount alongside bank offers of up to Rs. 20,000.

Consumers can enjoy discounts of up to 51 percent on a wide range of Samsung TVs during the Fab Grab Fest, including popular models like The Frame and Neo QLED. Select TVs also come bundled with free Soundbars or even an additional TV. Shoppers can further benefit from an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000, flexible EMI plans of up to 30 months, and an extended 3-year warranty.

Samsung refrigerators are available at discounts of up to 46 percent, backed by a 20-year warranty on the Digital Inverter Compressor. Washing machines from the brand are offered with up to 48 percent off, featuring a 20-year warranty on the Digital Inverter Motor, with choices ranging from fully automatic front-load to top-load models that provide powerful, AI-driven cleaning while reducing energy consumption.

For kitchen upgrades, Samsung microwaves come with up to 39 percent off and a 10-year warranty on the Ceramic Enamel Cavity. Select WindFree Air Conditioners are also available with discounts of up to 48 percent, along with free installation on 5-star models and a comprehensive 5-year warranty.