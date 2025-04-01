Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Foldable With 360 Degree Inward and Outward Folding Support Spotted in Patent Application

Samsung Foldable With 360-Degree Inward and Outward Folding Support Spotted in Patent Application

Samsung's patent application describes a phone with a large 360-degree foldable screen that doubles as a cover display.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 1 April 2025 16:11 IST
Samsung Foldable With 360-Degree Inward and Outward Folding Support Spotted in Patent Application

Photo Credit: Samsung Display

Samsung's Flex In & Out foldable prototype was first showcased in 2023

Highlights
  • Samsung's patent application reveals a foldable with two folding panels
  • These panels can be folded inwards and outwards
  • Samsung has already built a prototype of a phone with this technology
Advertisement

Samsung has been spotted working on a new design for a foldable phone that can fold inwards and outwards. A patent application from the South Korean tech firm shows a very thin 360-degree foldable phone, equipped with an inner screen that can be unfolded to form a larger display, or folded backwards to be used as a cover display. Samsung previously showcased a prototype of a similar device in 2023, but there's no word on any plans to launch a commercial version of the foldable phone described in the patent application.

Samsung's 360-Degree Foldable Could Make Cover Displays Obsolete

Details of the foldable phone are seen in patent application US 2025/0107013 A1 (via Atlyginimo Skaičiuoklė) published last week by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The document provides several details related to the design of the foldable phone, along with diagrams that showcase its 360-degree folding capability of its flexible display.

Diagrams showing the display folding outward (left) and fully unfolded
Photo Credit: USPTO/ Samsung

 

Unlike most foldable handsets with two panels that can be folded and unfolded in a single configuration, the patent application describes a phone with a large, slim display that can be folded in two configurations. It has two "folding areas" that allow the screen to be folded inwards and outwards.

The foldable phone is expected to be equipped with flexible OLED screens with ultra-thin glass (UTG), allowing it to fold forwards and backwards. This also means that Samsung might not need to equip the device with a cover display.

In order to enable this dual folding functionality, the patent application describes the placement of the first a second folding areas between the first and second non-folding areas. The folding mechanism is supported by a multi-layered structure that uses thin plates.

The "outer" portion of the foldable phone appears to feature a raised island, with three rear cameras. This module is accessible when the phone is folded inwards as well as outwards, as per the patent application. There's no clarity on whether the screen will also feature an under-display camera.

Over the past few years, Samsung has showcased a handful of foldable designs, such as the Flex G and Flex S prototypes that could eventually arrive as tri-fold smartphones. Readers might also recall that the company showed off a Flex In & Out prototype with a 360-degree foldable screen in 2023. However, there's been no word from the company on plans to launch a commercial version of that device, or the one described in the patent document.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Foldable, Patents, Foldables
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung’s AI Fridges Can Find Misplaced Phones, Adjust Air Conditioners
Crypto Assets May Gain Legal Status in Japan as Regulators Aim to Tackle Insider Trading: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Foldable With 360-Degree Inward and Outward Folding Support Spotted in Patent Application
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dolby Cinema is Coming to These Theatres in Six Indian Cities
  2. Vivo Y300 Pro+ and Vivo Y300t Launched With Massive Batteries
  3. Poco C71 India Launch Date, Design, Price Range, Key Features Confirmed
  4. You Can Now Create Ghibli-Style AI Images With ChatGPT's Free Tier
  5. Vivo V50e Teased to Launch in India Soon; Key Specifications Revealed
  6. Redmi A5 With Unisoc T7250 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  7. OnePlus 13T With Compact Design Confirmed to Launch Soon
  8. Apple Intelligence for iPhone Comes to India With iOS 18.4 Update
  9. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Leaked Renders Suggest Familiar Design
  10. Here's Why Rockstar and Take-Two Haven't Revealed GTA 6 Release Date Yet
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit Bip 6 With 1.97-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 14 Day Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  2. Monster Hunter Wilds Sells 10 Million Copies, Sets Capcom's First-Month Sales Record
  3. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G India Launch Date Set for April 9; Specifications, Price Range Teased
  4. Microsoft Is Expanding Snapdragon-Exclusive AI Features to Intel, AMD-Powered Copilot+ PCs
  5. Vivo X200s Design Officially Teased; to Launch in April Alongside Vivo X200 Ultra, Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Watch 5
  6. BenQ W2720i AI Home Cinema Projector With 4K HDR Output and Android TV OS Launched in India
  7. Apple Watch Series 10 Prototype Leak Reveals Unidentified Health Sensor
  8. Alcatel to Launch Premium Smartphone Range in India; Will Focus on Local Manufacturing
  9. Ghost of Yotei Official Website Reveals New Story Details, Reiterates 2025 Launch
  10. Apple Reportedly Developing M5-Powered iPad Pro; Production Slated to Begin in H2 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »