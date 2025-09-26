Technology News
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Surfaces on IMEI Database Ahead of Anticipated Launch in 2026

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G could be powered by an Exynos 1680 chip.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 September 2025 13:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Surfaces on IMEI Database Ahead of Anticipated Launch in 2026

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G launched in India alongside the Galaxy A36 5G

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A57 5G is expected to feature an enhanced camera system
  • It is expected to have a twice as powerful chipset to the Exynos 1580
  • The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G will support dual SIM connectivity
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G may launch as a successor to the Galaxy A56 5G, which was unveiled in India in March. While it isn't expected until 2026, based on the company's previous launch timelines, details about the purported Samsung Galaxy A57 have already started to surface online. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A57 5G has now been spotted on the IMEI database. It is expected to arrive with a few notable hardware upgrades over the existing model. An earlier leak claimed that the phone could come with an in-house Exynos 1680 chip.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G IMEI Listing

An post on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster Erencan Yılmaz (@erenylmaz075) claims (via Sammobile) that the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G with the model number SM-A576B/DS has appeared on the IMEI database, suggesting an imminent launch. The model number indicates that the handset will support dual SIM connectivity.

A previous leak indicated that the Galaxy A57 5G will likely be powered by Samsung's Exynos 1680 SoC. The chip is expected to feature an Xclipse 550 GPU, based on AMD's architecture. The processor is said to be twice as powerful as the Exynos 1580 chipset used in the Galaxy A56 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G is expected to feature an enhanced camera system, but details are scarce at the moment. The Galaxy A56 5G has a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens at the back, alongside a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Launched with Android 15-based One UI 7, the Galaxy A56 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. The handset comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy A56 users previously gained access to Google's Gemini AI integration by holding the power button via a software update. The update also added cross-app support, letting Calendar, Notes, Reminder, and Clock work with Gemini. Users can control these apps using voice commands through the AI assistant, just like the company's flagship smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A57, Samsung Galaxy A57 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A57 Launch, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Reportedly Includes New Clock Styles, Blurred Effect for Lock Screen Notifications
Xiaomi 17 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Confirmed to Launch in India After Global Debut

