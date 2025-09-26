Samsung Galaxy A57 5G may launch as a successor to the Galaxy A56 5G, which was unveiled in India in March. While it isn't expected until 2026, based on the company's previous launch timelines, details about the purported Samsung Galaxy A57 have already started to surface online. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A57 5G has now been spotted on the IMEI database. It is expected to arrive with a few notable hardware upgrades over the existing model. An earlier leak claimed that the phone could come with an in-house Exynos 1680 chip.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G IMEI Listing

An post on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster Erencan Yılmaz (@erenylmaz075) claims (via Sammobile) that the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G with the model number SM-A576B/DS has appeared on the IMEI database, suggesting an imminent launch. The model number indicates that the handset will support dual SIM connectivity.

A previous leak indicated that the Galaxy A57 5G will likely be powered by Samsung's Exynos 1680 SoC. The chip is expected to feature an Xclipse 550 GPU, based on AMD's architecture. The processor is said to be twice as powerful as the Exynos 1580 chipset used in the Galaxy A56 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy A57 5G is expected to feature an enhanced camera system, but details are scarce at the moment. The Galaxy A56 5G has a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens at the back, alongside a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Launched with Android 15-based One UI 7, the Galaxy A56 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. The handset comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy A56 users previously gained access to Google's Gemini AI integration by holding the power button via a software update. The update also added cross-app support, letting Calendar, Notes, Reminder, and Clock work with Gemini. Users can control these apps using voice commands through the AI assistant, just like the company's flagship smartphones.