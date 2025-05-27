Samsung Galaxy A56 was launched in March with the company's in-house Exynos 1580 chipset. Now, Samsung appears to have started working on its successor, the Galaxy A57. While the phone is not expected to arrive until next year, details about the chipset of the phone are emerging online. It is said to come with a new Exynos processor with Xclipse GPU. The Galaxy A57 is expected to come with upgrades over the Galaxy A56. The latter has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, 50-megapixel primary rear camera, and 5,000mAh battery.

As per a report by Dutch publication Galaxy Club, the Galaxy A57 will run on a new Exynos 1680 chipset. Samsung's new in-house processor is said to have the model number 'S5E8865' and codename 'Terra'. It is reportedly being tested internally.

The Exynos 1680 SoC is said to use an Xclipse 550 GPU, which is based on AMD's architecture. It is likely to be more powerful than the Xclipse 540 GPU in the Exynos 1580 chipset. Further, the report states that the Galaxy A57 with the Exynos 1680 SoC will be unveiled in March 2026 at the earliest.

Samsung Galaxy A56 Price, Specifications

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A56 5G in India in March with a price tag of Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant. It runs on Android 15-based One UI 7 and is confirmed to get six years of OS and security updates. The phone boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy A56 is powered by an Exynos 1580 chip and includes new Galaxy AI features. It has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. It has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.