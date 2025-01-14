Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Budget Headphones and Earphones

During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Boat Rockerz 450 headphones can be purchased for Rs. 1,399.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 January 2025 19:10 IST
Photo Credit: Boat

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will conclude on January 19

  • The ongoing Amazon sale started on Monday, January 13
  • SBI customers can get a 10 percent instant discount
  • Other benefits include coupons, no-cost EMI, and Amazon Pay cashback
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 began on Monday for all users, offering discounts on a wide range of products across categories. The e-commerce giant's first sale of the year is being held on the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day, which will be celebrated on January 26. During the sale, buyers can get massive discounts on consumer tech devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, earphones, headphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, and more. Those looking for budget earphones and headphones from top brands can take advantage of this sale to find preferred devices.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Additional Discounts

While Amazon is offering varying discounts on select products during the sale, buyers can also leverage additional discounts being offered by banks. Individuals making purchases using SBI credit cards will get an additional 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 14,000 during this period. Buyers can also opt to exchange their existing devices to further lower the cost of the products. The value of an exchange offer is determined by the e-commerce giant and varies from product to product depending on multiple factors such as brand, price, condition, and more.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Budget Headphones and Earphones

Product Name MRP Sale Price Amazon Link
Boat Rockerz 450 Rs. 3,990 Rs. 1,399 Buy Now
JBL Tune 510BT Rs. 4,449 Rs. 1,999 Buy Now
Sony WH-CH520 Rs. 5,990 Rs. 3,988 Buy Now
Boat Bassheads 100 Rs. 999 Rs. 298 Buy Now
Noise Air Buds Pro 4 Rs. 5,499 Rs. 1,798 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord Buds 2r Rs. 2,299 Rs. 1,599 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord Buds 2R True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • IP55 rating
  • Pleasing bass with ‘Bold’ EQ setting
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Touch controls are a bit tricky to use
  • No app support on iOS
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 2R True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Sale, Boat, JBL, Noise
