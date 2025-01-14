Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 began on Monday for all users, offering discounts on a wide range of products across categories. The e-commerce giant's first sale of the year is being held on the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day, which will be celebrated on January 26. During the sale, buyers can get massive discounts on consumer tech devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, earphones, headphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, and more. Those looking for budget earphones and headphones from top brands can take advantage of this sale to find preferred devices.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Additional Discounts

While Amazon is offering varying discounts on select products during the sale, buyers can also leverage additional discounts being offered by banks. Individuals making purchases using SBI credit cards will get an additional 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 14,000 during this period. Buyers can also opt to exchange their existing devices to further lower the cost of the products. The value of an exchange offer is determined by the e-commerce giant and varies from product to product depending on multiple factors such as brand, price, condition, and more.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Budget Headphones and Earphones

