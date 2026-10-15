Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 started last week in India. The latest edition of the annual discount sale brings price cuts on a wide range of Samsung products. Many Galaxy smartphones and tablets are listed with discounts in the ongoing sale. Shoppers looking for home appliances could find offers on washing machines and smart Tvs. The premium smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are discounted in the sale alongside mid-range and budget models from the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series. Here, we have curated the best deals on Samsung products available during the festival sale.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is listed at Rs. 94,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, down from its original price of Rs. 1,29,999. Buyers looking for a mid-range smartphone can consider the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, which is listed at Rs. 31,999, down from the original price of Rs. 49,999. Models including the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G, Galaxy M17 5G and Galaxy M17e 5G are also discounted in the sale.

Shoppers looking for tablets can consider the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, which is listed at Rs. 30,999, down from its original price of Rs. 57,999. Additionally, multiple smart TVs, refrigerators, and washing machines are also listed.

Besides the general price cut, shoppers can avail no-cost EMI options, coupon discounts and the Amazon Pay Later offer. SBI credit and debit card holders can get an instant discount of up to 10 percent on eligible purchases. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users will also get additional cashback. Buyers should check the product pages for the final price and exchange discounts before placing the order.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on Samsung Products

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