Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on Samsung Products

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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones, Tablets, Smart TVs, More

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G is listed at Rs. 31,999 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026, compared with its original price of Rs. 49,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 15 October 2026 09:00 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones, Tablets, Smart TVs, More

The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G is listed at Rs. 16,998

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is listed at Rs. 30,999
  • Samsung tablets and 2026 Smart TV models are discounted in the sale
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is listed at Rs. 94,999
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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 started last week in India. The latest edition of the annual discount sale brings price cuts on a wide range of Samsung products. Many Galaxy smartphones and tablets are listed with discounts in the ongoing sale. Shoppers looking for home appliances could find offers on washing machines and smart Tvs. The premium smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are discounted in the sale alongside mid-range and budget models from the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series. Here, we have curated the best deals on Samsung products available during the festival sale.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is listed at Rs. 94,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, down from its original price of Rs. 1,29,999. Buyers looking for a mid-range smartphone can consider the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, which is listed at Rs. 31,999, down from the original price of Rs. 49,999. Models including the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G, Galaxy M17 5G and Galaxy M17e 5G are also discounted in the sale.

Shoppers looking for tablets can consider the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, which is listed at Rs. 30,999, down from its original price of Rs. 57,999. Additionally, multiple smart TVs, refrigerators, and washing machines are also listed.

Besides the general price cut, shoppers can avail no-cost EMI options, coupon discounts and the Amazon Pay Later offer. SBI credit and debit card holders can get an instant discount of up to 10 percent on eligible purchases. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users will also get additional cashback. Buyers should check the product pages for the final price and exchange discounts before placing the order.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Deals on Samsung Products

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Rs. 1,29,999 Rs. 94,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Rs. 49,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Rs. 46,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Rs. 27,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Rs. 18,499 Rs. 16,998 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Rs. 57,999 Rs. 30,999 Buy Now
Samsung 65-inch (163cm) Crystal UHD 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV Rs. 81,900 Rs. 54,990 Buy Now
Samsung 43-inch (108cm) FHD Smart LED 2026 TV Rs. 39,900 Rs. 29,490 Buy Now
Samsung 32 inch (80cm) HD Smart LED 2026 TV Rs. 20,900 Rs. 14,490 Buy Now
Samsung 7kg, 5 Star, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine WA70BG4441YYTL Rs. 25,990 Rs. 16,990 Buy Now
Samsung 189L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR21H2H25RZ/HL) Rs. 23,999 Rs. 17,990 Buy Now
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Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • NFC for digital payments
  • Bad
  • Performance needs some improvement
  • Wide-angle could be better
  • No charger in the box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M17 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution ‎1,080x2,340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Samsung, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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