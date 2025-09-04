Technology News
Ethereum Builds Momentum as Bitcoin Price Consolidates Above $110,000

Ethereum continues to gain strength from ETF inflows, while altcoins are displaying stronger resistance.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 September 2025 13:57 IST
Ethereum Builds Momentum as Bitcoin Price Consolidates Above $110,000

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Pierre Borthiry - Peiobty

Bitcoin holds steady, and Ethereum ETF flows boost sentiment and build momentum

Highlights
  • Bitcoin trades steady near $110,400 mark
  • Ethereum ETF demand fuels investor confidence
  • Altcoins show selective strength in rebound
After a brief period of uncertainty earlier this week, Bitcoin is trading at $110,400 (roughly Rs. 97 lakh) and Ethereum stands at $4,300 (roughly Rs. 3.8 lakh), according to data from CoinMarketCap. ETF inflows in August helped Ethereum attract investor attention. Analysts say supply limitations and futures positioning are helping maintain confidence for a potential climb to $5,000 (roughly 4.4 lakh). On Indian exchanges, Bitcoin stands at 97.3 lakh and Ethereum is trading at 3.8 lakh. 

Altcoins Show Resilience As XRP, Dogecoin, Solana, And Cardano Attract Buying Interest

On Thursday, Solana (SOL) was trading near $206 (roughly Rs. 18,100), Dogecoin (DOGE) was priced at $0.21 (roughly Rs. 18.5), XRP was at $2.83 (roughly Rs. 249), and Binance Coin (BNB) was trading at $846 (roughly Rs. 74,500). Altcoins have displayed stronger resilience in the market, as XRP gains traction, Dogecoin holds steady, and Cardano attracts eyes as investors signal a potential upswing. 

Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42, said the flows are structural and supportive. “Bitcoin is trading flat near $111,000, with recovery signs supported by record-high hash rate strength, even as traders remain mindful of September's seasonality. While volatility is still there, the market tone is far from bearish. Ethereum, despite a $300M spot ETF outflow, ETH ETF inflows outpaced Bitcoin in August, and futures positioning remains bullish [...] Dogecoin is participating in the broader rebound, while Cardano is drawing fresh attention with the market flagging potential upside.”

Adding perspective, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk credited ETF demand for steadying momentum. “BTC attempted an early push higher but faced repeated rejections near the $112,600 resistance, keeping upside momentum in check. Overall, the price action remains consolidative, with $112,600 as key resistance and $111,000 as immediate support. Market observers highlight that large-holder rotation into ETH is easing, with institutional flows returning to BTC.”

Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex, emphasised that policy expectations drive sentiment. “Bitcoin is showing strong resilience, trading near the $112,000 zone as bulls attempt to take control [...]  ETH exchange reserves have fallen to a 3-year low, potentially leading to a supply shock, reducing sell-side pressure.”

As of now, the question circling in traders' minds would be whether Bitcoin can reclaim $113,000 (roughly Rs. 94 lakh) to confirm a breakout, or risk a downswing towards $107,000 (roughly Rs. 89 lakh). Ethereum reclaiming $4,600 (roughly Rs. 3.8 lakh) would be crucial to boost overall sentiment.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Bitcoin, BTC, Ethereum, ETH, Market Prices, Market Updates, cryptocurrrency, Crypto in India
