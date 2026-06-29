Amazon on Monday revealed the first wave of deals ahead of Prime Day 2026 in India. The e-commerce giant's annual sale begins next month and is scheduled to run from July 4 through July 6. The three-day shopping event will offer discounts across smartphones, consumer electronics, home appliances, TVs, laptops, audio products, and Amazon-branded devices. Amazon says Prime members will have access to more than 500 new product launches, alongside bank offers, exchange discounts, no-cost EMI options, and cashback benefits. There are also special Prime membership offers as part of the event's 10th anniversary celebrations.

Amazon Prime Day 2026 Deals Will Be Available Starting July 4

Amazon Prime Day 2026 will begin at 12am IST on July 4 and continue until 11:59pm IST on July 6. As part of the sale, Prime members will be eligible for up to 10 percent instant savings using SBI Debit and Credit Cards, Axis Bank Credit Cards, and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can also receive unlimited five percent cashback on eligible purchases.

In the smartphone category, Amazon confirmed new launches, including the Samsung Galaxy M47 and the OnePlus N6. Buyers will be able to avail of discounts of up to 40 percent on smartphones and accessories. Devices that will be offered during the sale include OnePlus Nord 6, Redmi A7 Pro 5G, iQOO 15R, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

In addition to direct price cuts, customers will be able to take advantage of exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 66,000 and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI.

Consumer electronics like accessories, wearables, and headphones from brands like Boat and Ray-Ban will be discounted up to 80 percent. Cameras and camera accessories, including the GoPro HERO13 Black, will receive discounts of up to 75 percent. Amazon also announced up to 40 percent off on laptops and tablets, while speakers will be discounted by up to 60 percent.

On the home entertainment front, the e-commerce giant has announced discounts of up to 65 percent on smart TVs from Samsung, Sony, TCL, LG, and Xiaomi. Projectors from brands including Wzatco, E GATE, Crossbeats, Zebronics, and Lumio will be available with discounts of up to 70 percent. Additional coupon benefits of up to Rs. 5,000, instant bank discounts of up to Rs. 12,000, and no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months will also be offered during Prime Day 2026.

Amazon is also offering discounts on its smart home portfolio. Echo smart speakers and Fire TV devices will receive discounts of up to 45 percent, while select Fire TV Smart TVs will be available with savings of up to 55 percent. Kindle devices and other Amazon ecosystem products are also expected to be part of the promotional offers.

Prime Day 2026 marks a decade of the sale event in India. As such, Amazon has announced discounted Prime memberships for new subscribers. New customers can purchase the annual Prime plan for Rs. 999, down from its regular price of Rs. 1,499.