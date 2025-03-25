Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra With Three Rear Cameras, Larger Battery Reportedly Under Testing

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to retain the 200-megapixel primary sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 March 2025 19:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Galaxy S26 Ultra is said to have a new S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity
  • Samsung could be testing the phone with stacked battery technology
  • Samsung could bring back a variable aperture on main sensor of the phone
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched in January this year with a quad rear camera setup. Samsung will most likely launch the Galaxy S26 Ultra around the same time next year, but we are already hearing several early predictions about the flagship. As per a tipster, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is undergoing early tests with a different rear camera unit and a bigger battery. The handset is expected to retain the 200-megapixel primary rear camera like the current model.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Ditch One Rear Camera

X user God (@Vhsss_God) claimed that Samsung is testing the Galaxy S26 Ultra with three rear cameras. The prototype is said to have a 200-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor with 4x optical zoom. Samsung could be skipping two telephoto sensors from next year's flagship model. This rumour indicates that Samsung could bring back variable aperture on the main sensor with the upcoming model. 

For comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel main rear camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 20-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra prototype is said to have a new S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity. If this rumour turns out to be true, then it appears that Samsung is bringing back a feature that it removed from the S25 Ultra. The S-Pen included in the Galaxy S25 Ultra doesn't have Bluetooth functionality.

Further, Samsung could be testing the Galaxy S26 Ultra with stacked battery technology, and the battery capacity is said to have already exceeded the 5,500mAh limit. The existing model has a 5,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy S26 series is still about nine months away from being announced, but there have already been some early rumours about the devices. Samsung is reportedly testing an UDC (Under Display Camera) for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It is said to be the brand's first bar-type smartphone to feature the latest Colour Filter on Encapsulation (CoE) technology for reducing power consumption and increasing light transmittance. It could run on Qualcomm's next flagship Snapdragon chipset. 

The lineup is expected to feature 65W wired fast charging. Notably, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are rumoured to ship with Samsung's in-house Exynos chips.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
