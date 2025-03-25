Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched in January this year with a quad rear camera setup. Samsung will most likely launch the Galaxy S26 Ultra around the same time next year, but we are already hearing several early predictions about the flagship. As per a tipster, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is undergoing early tests with a different rear camera unit and a bigger battery. The handset is expected to retain the 200-megapixel primary rear camera like the current model.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Ditch One Rear Camera

X user God (@Vhsss_God) claimed that Samsung is testing the Galaxy S26 Ultra with three rear cameras. The prototype is said to have a 200-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor with 4x optical zoom. Samsung could be skipping two telephoto sensors from next year's flagship model. This rumour indicates that Samsung could bring back variable aperture on the main sensor with the upcoming model.

For comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel main rear camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 20-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra prototype is said to have a new S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity. If this rumour turns out to be true, then it appears that Samsung is bringing back a feature that it removed from the S25 Ultra. The S-Pen included in the Galaxy S25 Ultra doesn't have Bluetooth functionality.

Further, Samsung could be testing the Galaxy S26 Ultra with stacked battery technology, and the battery capacity is said to have already exceeded the 5,500mAh limit. The existing model has a 5,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy S26 series is still about nine months away from being announced, but there have already been some early rumours about the devices. Samsung is reportedly testing an UDC (Under Display Camera) for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It is said to be the brand's first bar-type smartphone to feature the latest Colour Filter on Encapsulation (CoE) technology for reducing power consumption and increasing light transmittance. It could run on Qualcomm's next flagship Snapdragon chipset.

The lineup is expected to feature 65W wired fast charging. Notably, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are rumoured to ship with Samsung's in-house Exynos chips.