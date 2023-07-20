Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G specifications have leaked online, days ahead of the anticipated debut of the company's next flagship tablet. The top-of-the line model in the Galaxy Tab S9 series is tipped to be powered a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the current-generation flagship chip from Qualcomm, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. It is also said to sport a 14.6-inch display and feature a 13-megapixel primary rear camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) on Thursday leaked the specifications of the purported Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G on Thursday. The tablet will feature a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display and will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM, according to the details shared by Blass.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G will be equipped with a 13-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. The tablet will also feature a dual front-facing camera unit comprised of two 12-megapixel cameras.

As per the details shared by Blass, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G will pack a 11,200mAh battery. It will support dual-SIM connectivity with one physical SIM and one eSIM. The tablet will have 512GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded. It is said to run on Android 13 out-of-the-box, according to Blass.

The tipster has also shared four images of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra that show the display with a notch for the purported dual front-facing cameras. It also shows the tablet featuring two rear cameras. The tablet is also shown with a keyboard and a stylus. The design of the tablet has previously been leaked online, and the latest leak suggests appears to corroborate previous leaks.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G is expected to make its debut at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event next week. The tablet is likely to be unveiled alongside the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 phones, the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and the Galaxy Buds 3 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The company has already begun teasing details of its upcoming devices — from hardware design to software features.

