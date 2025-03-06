Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7's expected features and design elements have surfaced online recently. It is said to offer significant improvements over the Galaxy Z Flip 6 handset from last year. Previous leaks and reports have suggested that the phone may have a slightly larger cover display than its predecessor. However, a new report claims that the outer screen of the purported clamshell foldable will be considerably bigger. The design of the cover screen is also said to be different on the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Cover Display Size and Design (Expected)

According to an Android Headlines report, citing tipster Steve H. McCFly (@OnLeaks), the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely get a cover display about four inches in size. The report added that Samsung may ditch the folder-type design for the outer screen. The two rear cameras will be placed inside the display, which will extend to the edges. The new CAD renders shared by the tipster reflect this change.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 leaked CAD renders

Photo Credit: Onleaks/Android Headlines

Previously, the same source suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 might retain the folder-type design and get a slightly larger 3.6-inch cover display over the 3.4-inch outer screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Other Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to pack a larger battery than its preceding handset. The phone has been tipped to get dual cells with a combined rated capacity of 4,174mAh. This is expected to be marketed as a 4,300mAh battery, which is bigger than the 4,000mAh battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Some reports claim that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, whereas other leaks suggest that it could arrive with Samsung's in-house Exynos 2500 chipset. It is expected to support 12GB of RAM paired with storage options of 256GB and 512GB.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also expected to have a stronger hinge and a less visible display crease than the Galaxy Z Flip 6. For optics, it may carry a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.