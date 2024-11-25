Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 are expected to land in the second half of next year. Samsung usually packs Snapdragon chipsets in its flagship foldable series, but 2025's foldable lineup may likely be the first to utilise the company's in-house Exynos SoC. To be more exact, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 are said to run on Exynos 2500. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 trio is rumoured to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy across the board. The Exynos 2500 has not yet been announced.

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the Exynos 2500 chip will power Samsung's Galaxy Z series next year. The post suggests details of the unannounced Exynos 2500 chipset. Samsung's next in-house SoC is said to feature a 10-core CPU architecture with three clusters.

Exynos 2500 chipset could have 3x Cortex-X925 cores, 5x Cortex-A725 cores, and 2x Cortex-A520 cores. It is said to include an Xclipse 950 GPU.

Exynos 2500 (3nm) Incoming! See you next year in the Galaxy Z series!



Expected Cores!

- 3x Cortex-X925

- 5x Cortex-A725

- 2x Cortex-A520

- Xclipse 950 GPU



Thoughts?? pic.twitter.com/UFYXnVzDQo — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) November 23, 2024

Rumours have been floating around over the past couple of weeks regarding Samsung's choice of processor for the next foldable series and Galaxy S25 family. Samsung's foldables have, up until this point, relied on Snapdragon CPUs. This year's Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy under the hood. Last year's Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

Meanwhile, Samsung's Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra are rumoured to launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite globally in the first half of 2025. This year's Galaxy S24 series followed the Snapdragon + Exynos dual chip policy.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ run on both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy and Exynos 2400, depending on the market. The Galaxy S24 Ultra features Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy in all regions.