Samsung's Next Generation Galaxy Z Foldables Tipped to Come With Exynos 2500 Chip

Samsung's foldable phones have so far relied on Snapdragon chips.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 November 2024 12:50 IST
Samsung's Next Generation Galaxy Z Foldables Tipped to Come With Exynos 2500 Chip

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung’s next foldables are expected to arrive in July next year

Highlights
  • Samsung's 2024's foldable lineup was unveiled in July
  • Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ run on both Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
  • Exynos 2500 is said to feature a 10 core CPU architecture
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 are expected to land in the second half of next year. Samsung usually packs Snapdragon chipsets in its flagship foldable series, but 2025's foldable lineup may likely be the first to utilise the company's in-house Exynos SoC. To be more exact, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 are said to run on Exynos 2500. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 trio is rumoured to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy across the board. The Exynos 2500 has not yet been announced.

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the Exynos 2500 chip will power Samsung's Galaxy Z series next year. The post suggests details of the unannounced Exynos 2500 chipset. Samsung's next in-house SoC is said to feature a 10-core CPU architecture with three clusters.

Exynos 2500 chipset could have 3x Cortex-X925 cores, 5x Cortex-A725 cores, and 2x Cortex-A520 cores. It is said to include an Xclipse 950 GPU.

Rumours have been floating around over the past couple of weeks regarding Samsung's choice of processor for the next foldable series and Galaxy S25 family. Samsung's foldables have, up until this point, relied on Snapdragon CPUs. This year's Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy under the hood. Last year's Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

Meanwhile, Samsung's Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra are rumoured to launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite globally in the first half of 2025. This year's Galaxy S24 series followed the Snapdragon + Exynos dual chip policy.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ run on both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy and Exynos 2400, depending on the market. The Galaxy S24 Ultra features Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy in all regions.

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
